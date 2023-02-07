The release of Ayakashi Triangle episode 5 has unfortunately been delayed both in Japan and on Crunchyroll due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic is rearing its ugly head once again, with multiple anime projects from the 2023 Winter slate being postponed because of recent outbreaks.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1., Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible, KanColle, and UniteUp have all experienced postponements due to the virus’ resurgence, with one of the more impactful delays being to Ayakashi Triangle.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Ayakashi Triangle’s postponement, including the delay to episode 5 and the expected release date for the anime series.

MONSTERS: Demon Slayer season 3 adds new cast members for Upper Ranks

Nier, Ayakashi Triangle, and Kubo. So many delays going on in the industry right now. Makes me wonder if some shows currently set for Spring will get pushed back. https://t.co/yrCVWlyO36 — AnimeKoala (@AnimeKoala) January 24, 2023

Ayakashi Triangle episode 5 release delayed

On January 23, the official Japanese website shared confirmation that Ayakashi Triangle episode 5 would be delayed indefinitely due to an outbreak of coronavirus at Studio Connect, the production team behind the adaptation.

The statement read, “Thank you for your continued support of the TV animation “Ayakashi Triangle”. Due to the delay in the video production schedule caused by the spread of the new coronavirus “COVID-19”, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episodes 5 and onward.”

Ayakashi Triangle episode 5 was originally set to release on February 6, a new release date remains TBA.

“Although this measure is based on unforeseen circumstances, we apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to fans who have been looking forward to the film. We appreciate your understanding.” – Official website.

Unfortunately, the postponement of the Ayakashi Triangle anime adaptation has also impacted the scheduled launch of the Blu-Ray DVD copies:

Volume 1: Scheduled for release on Wednesday, September 27

Volume 2: Scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Volume 3: Scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Volume 4: Scheduled for release on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Volume 5: Scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Volume 6: Scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Ayakashi Triangle Episode 5 release will be experiencing delays together with its Blue-ray and DVD due to COVID-19.



Multiple anime like NieR: Automata suffers the same fate and fans are curious why. pic.twitter.com/0izrAG5Gfp — LatestAnimeNews (@latestaninews) January 24, 2023

Despite episode 5 being delayed, the Ayakashi Triangle team is now pushing forward with rebroadcasting episodes with special commentary from mangaka Kentaro Yabuki and producer Nobuhiro Nakayama.

Episode 1 rebroadcast with special commentary – February 6

Episode 2 rebroadcast with special commentary – February 13

Episode 3 rebroadcast with special commentary – February 20

Episode 4 rebroadcast with special commentary – February 27

As such, fans can expect that Ayakashi Triangle episode 5 will not premiere until at least March 6; a specific return date remains TBA.

Ayakashi Triangle season 1 is set to include 12 episodes in total, available to stream on Crunchyroll.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all