Demon Slayer season 3 has revealed some new cast members for the Upper Rank demons alongside the official OP artists.

Fans of the Demon Slayer anime series are counting down the days until season 3 premieres in April 2023.

However, the series is already trending on social media thanks to the recent confirmation of both the new OP theme song and the new cast additions for the monstrous ranks of Muzan.

So, who are the new cast additions in Demon Slayer season 3, which characters will they be playing, and who is performing the new opening theme song?

Demon Slayer season 3 confirms new cast members

Today, February 3, the official Demon Slayer website and Twitter page uploaded several new pieces of information for season 3, including the addition of some new cast members:

Kokushibo: Ry?tar? Okiayu

Hantengu: Toshio Furukawa

Gyokko: Kosuke Toriumi

Doma: Mamoru Miyano

All four new characters are Upper Rank demons; Kokushibo is Upper Rank One, Hantengu is Upper Rank Four, Gyokko is Upper Rank Five, and Doma is Upper Rank Two.

Ry?tar? Okiayu is best-known for voicing the likes of Zhuge Kongming in Ya Boy Kongming, Byakuta Kuchiki in Bleach, Vlad in Fate/Apocrypha, Berserker in Fate/Zero, Kizaru in One Piece, and Scar in Fullmetal Alchemist.

Toshio Furukawa is instantly recognizable as Piccolo from Dragon Ball Z, Kai Shiden in Mobile Suit Gundam, Portgas D Ace in One Piece.

Kosuke Toriumi is best-known for playing Kiba Inuzuka in Naruto, Szayel Aporro Grantz in Bleach, Stelly in One Piece, and Nozel in Black Clover.

Mamoru Miyano’s most notable roles include Light Yagami from Death Note, Death the Kid from Soul Eater, Rintaro Okabe from Steins Gate, Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, and Ling Yao from Fullmetal Alchemist.

Demon Slayer season 3 OP from anime OG

Alongside confirmation of the new cast members, it was revealed that the new opening theme song for Demon Slayer season 3 will be performed by Man With A Mission and Milet.

Man With A Mission should be well-known to anime fans for their excellent opening theme song ‘Dark Crow’ from Vinland Saga season 1 part 2.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with milet, the diva of the modern era, on the opening of this rare and epic work. I hope you will enjoy this song in combination with the miraculous story of the intermingling of the lives of the characters in the work and the bonds that are spun between them.” – Man With A Mission band member, Jean-Ken Johnny.

Singer, songwriter Milet would add that she was “very happy to be able to add my singing voice to the “Oni-no-Ba-edu: Katanakaji no Sato Hen” and I have been very excited about it for a long time.”

“I hope to support this work, which continues to be loved around the world, with the invincible MAN WITH A MISSION with “Kizuna no Kiseki”. A story of intense and fleeting bonds and love. I will sing it with all my heart and care.” – Milet.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all