Netflix has just released the new Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy anime series, but where do you recognise the voice cast from?

Netflix’s anime content has been a decidedly mixed bag in June, with Spriggan being a rather disappointing adaptation of an iconic story.

However, the streaming giant is ending the month on a heavy metal note with their 2022 reboot of the Bastard!!: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy series.

The anime has just released its first part today, June 30th, and almost immediately, fans began to recognise some of the fantastic characters’ voice actors – so where do you know the Bastard voice cast from?

Where do you recognise the Bastard voice cast from?

The cast of voice actors in the 2022 reboot of Bastard!!: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy includes:

Dark Schneider – Kish? Taniyama

Tia Noto Yoko – Tomori Kusunoki

Gara – Hiroki Yasumoto

Arshes Nei – Y?ko Hikasa

Lars – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Sean Ari – Ari Ozawa

Kai Harn – Shizuka Itou

Di-amon – Takehito Koyasu

Rushe Renren – Kanae Ito

Abigail – Tomokazu Sugita

Kall-Su – Kensho Ono

Sheila Tuel – Nao Toyama

Dark Schneider is voiced by Kish? Taniyama, a voice actor and musician in the Japanese rock band Granrodeo. He is best known for vicing Jean from Attack on Titan, Natsuki from Uta no Prince-sama, Takeshi from Over Drive, Ending from My Hero Academia and Hyakutarou from Tomodachi Game.

Tia Noto Yoko is voiced by Tomori Kusunoki, who is arguably most recognisable from her performances as Futaba in My Senpai is Annoying, Neiru in Wonder Egg Priority and Latifa from Seirei Gensouki. She also had major roles in The Misfit of Demon King Academy as Misha and Assassins Pride as Melida.

Gara is voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto, also known as High Kick Hidari, is best-known for playing Yasutora in Bleach, Kinshiki in Boruto and Subaru from Food Wars. Other roles have included Konton in Yashahime, Apeas in Ranking of Kings and Banjo from My Hero Academia.

Nei Arshes is voiced by Y?ko Hikasa, who fans may recognise as Utahime from Jujutsu Kaisen, Rias from Highschool DxD, Mio from K-On and Houki from Infinite Stratos.

Lars is voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who fans will almost immediately recognise as Inosuke from Demon Slayer. However, other notable roles have come in Sword Art Online as Kirito, Madoka Magica as Nakazawa and Koimori from The Detective is Already Dead.

?DS is finally here!?

BASTARD? -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- is now streaming on Netlflix! pic.twitter.com/bKEhv6omWg — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 30, 2022

The following cast can also be recognised from previous roles:

Sean Ari is voiced by Ari Ozawa: Conny from The Promised Neverland and Hina from BanG Dream

Kai Harn is voiced by Shizuka Itou: Venus from Sailor Moon and Akeno from High School DxD

Di-amon is voiced by Takehito Koyasu: Dio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Zeke from Attack on Titan

Rushe Renren is voiced by Kanae Ito: Carrot from One Piece and Ruiko from That Certain Scientific Railgun

Abigail is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita: Joseph Joestar from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Rudeus from Mushoku Tensei

Kall-Su is voiced by Kensho Ono: Tomohiro from A Silent Voice and Yuri from Spy x Family

Sheila Tuel is voiced by Nao Toyama: Chitoge Kirisaki from Nisekoi and Rin from Yuri Camp

