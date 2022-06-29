Birdie Wing – Golf Girls’ Story season 2 has just been confirmed to be in production, with the release set for January 2023 in new trailer.

Sports-based anime series can often be a glass-half-full type of production; however, with Ao Ashi and Birdie Wing – Golf Girls’ Story, it appears that sports-based series are finally back with the world-class quality content.

The latter series, Birdie Wing – Golf Girls’ Story has just concluded its first anime season, with fans immediately asking the team at Bandai Namco Pictures for a second round to go into production.

Thankfully, it didn’t take long before our prayers were answered, with the release of Birdie Wing season 2 being confirmed for the Winter 2023 slate.

RUMOURS: Kaiju No 8 anime adaptation shared by popular leaker

Birdie Wing is the best anime you haven't watched in spring 2022 so make sure you fix that in time for 2023's season 2 — ?Grey (@Greyninjear) June 28, 2022

Return to Monkey Island | Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Birdie Wing – Golf Girls’ Story renewed for season 2

The season 1 finale of Birdie Wing – Golf Girls’ Story premiered earlier today, June 29th, via the Crunchyroll streaming platform. Thankfully, only a matter of minutes after the domestic broadcast concluded in Japan, it was announced that season 2 of the hit anime was in production.

The announcement was made via the Birdie Wing website and Twitter page with the caption “Please look forward to the battle between Eve & Tenwa Aoi pair and strong enemies!”

“Expect heated matches against the best in the All-Japan High School Girls’ Golf Doubles Championship, secrets about Eve and Aoi Amawashi to be revealed, and a furious development that will expand the stage to the world!” – Preview text, via birdie-wing website.

In addition, a new teaser trailer and promotional image were shared for the upcoming second season, see below.

The series has maintained positive ratings across the 2022 Spring slate, with the anime being rather unique in it being an original production, i.e., there is no source material from a light novel or manga used as an adaptation.

As of June 29th, Birdie Wing is scoring a 4.2/5 on Crunchyroll Reviews, a 7.3/10 on IMDB, 3.6/5 on Anime Planet and 7.38/10 on MyAnimeList; with the series also proving to be popular enough domestically in Japan to merit a second course.

“It’s rare that anime original stuff get second seasons and I don’t think Banco animation are known for it, but I would absolutely love to see more Birdie Wing in any capacity as it will no doubt be one of my top shows of the year and one of the best sports anime I’ve seen. I will certainly miss Birdie Wing Tuesdays. Birdie Wing gets 10 Blue Bullets out of 10.” – User Marinate1016, via MAL.

Birdie Wing season 2 release set for January 2023

Alongside confirmation that Birdie Wings would return for season 2, it was revealed that the anime will release its second broadcast in January 2023.

The number of episodes in season 2 has not yet been confirmed and neither have the main production staff or voice cast.

However, fans of the series can look forward to another 12 episodes, with the voice cast set to reprise their roles in season 2.

At an early prediction, fans should see Birdie Wing season 2 episode 1 premiere on either Thursday, January 5th or 12th in accordance with the domestic programming block from the recently concluded second season.

FINALLY: Mashle Magic and Muscles anime adaptation announced

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]