Benedict Cumberbatch talks Doctor Strange 3 and Clea's post-credit scene

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness**

Now that Doctor Strange 2 has arrived on Disney Plus, many are looking ahead to another sequel, including Benedict Cumberbatch.

We reveal what the Marvel actor has said about Doctor Strange 3, see what fans want from the sequel, and reveal Clea the Sorceress’ role in the future.

Directed by The Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will cross dimensions and introduce characters beyond our wildest imagination, reuniting Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular sorcerer with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, whilst introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Benedict Cumberbatch on Doctor Strange 3

Reported by The New Indian Express, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch shared his thoughts on the possibility of Doctor Strange 3:

“I hope so. I would love to do another one. Doctor Strange is such a complex character and it feels like there is so much more to explore with him. He is such a brilliant character and I’m still having a wild time playing him.”

Extra TV, via The Direct, also touched on the post-credit scene with Clea and how it will directly lineup the events of another sequel:

“I really can’t wait to see what the fan reaction is to this and where it takes Strange, and who he is by the end of the film. But I think it sets him up for a really exciting future.”

Image from Marvel.

Marvel fans have their own ideas for Doctor Strange 3

Fans are quite divisive on what they want for the sequel, with some stating that they want more chaotic music battles and others wanting to see the return of Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson:

We need @scottderrickson for Doctor Strange 3 because he did Justice to Strange and made a pure Doctor Strange film unlike the sequel. @Kevfeige Bring back Scott for Doctor Strange 3. We waited for 6 years and we haven't got a sequel yet. MOM was a Scarlet witch movie.Acknoledge pic.twitter.com/p8CYZ24Ce4 — Divine Doctor Strange {THE ELDER GOD} (@GOWRAHARI1) June 23, 2022

Dear Marvel,



For Doctor Strange 3, we want more of this. https://t.co/WFQrSp3Ggc — Lunwi (@Lunwi88) June 23, 2022

Will Clea the Sorceress be a part of Doctor Strange 3

It’s fairly safe to say that Charlize Theron’s Clea the Sorceress will be a part of Doctor Strange’s future, but will we have to wait until Doctor Strange 3?

It’s possible that Doctor Strange and Clea’s mission to stop the incursion together may be resolved in another film altogether before the sequel gets released.

However, considering how large a role Clea plays in the comics alongside Stephen Strange, it would make sense for the character to be an integral part of the story in Doctor Strange 3.

Charlize Theron as Clea has to be one of the best MCU castings pic.twitter.com/YULW0MIlpJ — CBMHype ? (@CBMHype) May 8, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus.