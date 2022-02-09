Hawkeye Concept Art Reveals Unused Yelena Belova Costume

Fans rarely get to see early concept art images of their favourite superheroes, unless they go digging through extra footage on Blu-rays or know somebody who knows somebody. In this case, one artist working with Marvel has shared a piece of concept art flaunting the early design of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in Hawkeye and fans are pretty excited about it.

Read ahead to see Yelena’s early, full-length design and find out what could be on the table for Pugh’s character in the MCU’s future.

Yelena Belova first appeared in the 2021 Black Widow film, introduced as Natasha Romanoff’s younger sister. The character immediately became a fan-favourite and subsequently appeared in the Disney Plus series, Hawkeye.

Yelena Belova Concept Art – Meet Josh Nizzi

Art director and artist, Josh Nizzi, uploaded a few images to Instagram in order to share an unused look the artist created for Yelena in Hawkeye.

The artwork features the blonde-haired assassin clad in tactical gear complete with a gun nestled into a chest holder and plenty of pockets. The design is completed with a black poncho draped over the character’s shoulders rendering this unused design rather superb.

Nizzi has worked on a number of projects with Marvel, including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Doctor Strange.

Other non-Marvel projects the artist has contributed to includes Passengers, the Transformers series, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Image from @joshnizzi.art / Instagram.

Marvel fans may even prefer this look

Respective fandoms are usually extremely vocal about how they feel towards a character’s design, and while they seemed to be fairly accepting of Yelena’s final look, this unused design has also caught their eye.

Official new #Hawkeye concept art reveals an unused costume design for #YelenaBelova ??? pic.twitter.com/USjMC2DnNd — Screen Sisters ? (@ScreenSisters_) February 5, 2022

One Marvel fan was left rather speechless after viewing Nizzi’s design.

On the other hand, this user felt like the character belonged within the Star Wars universe with this get-up.

Not sure how I feel cause her outfit looks like she belongs in Star Wars — SPAWN (@SPAWN20201) February 5, 2022

Next on the agenda for Florence Pugh’s character

Yelena left rather suddenly during the conclusion of Hawkeye and many Marvel fans had hoped to see her and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) finally meet up for that Christmas drink during the post-credits scene – but that didn’t happen.

Now that Yelena knows that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) did not kill her sister in Vormir, she may be targeting the person who hired her to kill the archer – Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Another theory surrounding Valentina suggests that she is setting up a Thunderbolts team, having previously recruited John Walker in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and then Yelena in Hawkeye – technically at the end of Black Widow.

While Yelena’s skill set may not serve the likes of upcoming Marvel projects Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Thor: Love and Thunder, there is a possibility of her appearing in the Echo spin-off series, since she already fought Maya Lopez in Hawkeye.

Additionally, we could also see Yelena become a part of the popular Marvel Comics teams, the West Coast Avengers or the Young Avengers, which would see her reunite with Kate Bishop.

Image from Marvel.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]