April marked the beginning of the Spring slate with several exciting anime releases. However, as we proceed toward the month of May 2023, we would like to tell you that this month has a limited number of anime coming out. But, it will see the ongoing broadcasting of some of the legendary anime series that were released the previous month.

If you are an anime enthusiast who is looking for new anime releases as well as ongoing anime, you can check out the below list.

Anime Coming Out in May 2023

1. Ultraman Season 3

Shinjiro Hayata- Ultraman Season 3

The most anticipated upcoming anime releases start with Ultraman Season 3. The saga that started in 2019 in the first season is about to get closure in the upcoming season. Fans are excited to see how Ultraman’s son will take his mantle and become the next Ultraman.

When Ultraman Season 1 was released in 2019, it successfully garnered a huge fandom and several awards. Later, in 2022, the second season came, and it was also showered with immense love from fans. Now, let’s see how things will turn out for the final season.

Release Date: May 11, 2023

Where To Watch: Netflix

2. Psycho-Pass Providence

Akane Tsunemori- Psycho Pass Providence

Produced by Production I.G. and distributed by TOHO, Psycho-Pass Providence is one of the best anime films that will be released in May 2023. The film was announced during the franchise’s tenth anniversary, and it serves as a prequel to Psycho-Pass Season 3, which was released in 2019.

Fans who are looking out for the story that remained unfinished in Psycho-Pass SS and Psycho-Pass 3 can catch up with the anticipated film to get all the answers.

Release Date: May 12, 2023

Where To Watch: Theatres

3. Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

Akira Ihotsu- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune can be a treat to the eyes of the fandom who love to watch Sci-fi shows. The synopsis of the anime series says that it will revolve around a boy who wants to see his true potential, so he joins a planetary force named Yakitori. The voice cast of the series involves some of the voice actors who have played roles in legendary anime series such as Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and One Piece.

Release Window: May 2023 (Date: TBA)

Where To Watch: Netflix

4. Demon Slayer Season 3 (Ongoing)

Tanjiro – Demon Slayer S3

The third season of the fan-favorite anime series Demon Slayer premiered on April 9, 2023, and as of now, it has given us four episodes. The weekly releases of the series will continue as it is said to end with its 12th episode.

Even though Demon Slayer fans are feeling a void because of Inosuke and Zenitsu’s absence in the Swordsmith Village Arc, they are enjoying the fights between the Upper-rank demons and Tanjiro, along with the Mist and Love Hashira.

Episode 5 Release Date: May 7, 2023

Where To Watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll

5. Oshi No Ko (Ongoing)

Aqua – Oshi No Ko

Oshi No Ko is the most popular anime of the Spring Line-up that’s successfully dethroning the ratings of the other anime shows. The reason for its fame is none other than the adorable characters and the suspense-packed storytelling.

The anime series kicked off with a horrifying first episode in which we saw a brutal murder. However, for the time being, the anime is going slow, but we hope for it to catch a decent pace in the further episodes.

Episode 5 Release Date: May 10, 2023

Where To Watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll

6. Hell’s Paradise (Ongoing)

Gabimaru – Hell’s Paradise

The anime premiered last month, and until now, it has blessed us with five episodes. So far, the series have delivered spectacular animation quality and storyline. However, if we talk about character development, we didn’t get to see much in the anime so far, but hopefully, it will change with the upcoming episodes.

Episode 6 Release Date: May 6, 2023

Where To Watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll

