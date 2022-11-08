Best Budget Nacon Controllers For Almost Every Platform

That’s right, Nacon is killing the peripheral market right now with the best budget cooler options for almost every platform. In fact, they’ve been dominating the market for a few years now and are a trusted brand for those who don’t want to splash out on official kit.

This isn’t a negative either. Why pay a premium when amazing products exist for far less?

We’ve had our lucky hand on three different Nacon controllers that won’t break the bank when compared to their competitors and are of amazing quality. Let’s get into it:

Nacon MG-X Pro Android Controller

Image by Christian Wait

Price €89.90 Connection Bluetooth 4.2 low Energy Wireless Yes Cable Included? Yes Cable length 80 CM Software Yes Headset Jack No Joystick Position Asymmetric

First up from Nacon is the MG-X Pro Android controller, designed specifically with Game Pass players in mind. The Xbox design mimics the Xbox One controller layout with super clicky and responsive front buttons and a sturdy thumbstick. The triggers also feel responsive and robust and honestly a treat for mobile play.

Granted, this is an ode to the Xbox brand, but the MG-X acts as a standard Bluetooth android controller. This means players can use any app or game that supports a controller to play, we’re looking at you Diablo Immortal players.

It’s great to have the Game Pass Cloud experience alongside an officially licensed and authentic feeling controller. This is hands down the best Android game controller for Game Pass and otherwise when checking out the competition, with the clamp design perfectly positioning phones instead of having an off-balance holder floating on top of a standard Xbox controller for example.

Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller

Image by Christian Wait

Price €169.90 Connection Bluetooth USB drive and detachable USB-C/USB cable Wireless Yes Cable Included? Yes Cable length 300 CM Software Yes Headset Jack No Range 7 m Joystick Position Asymmetric

Looking for a fully customisable PlayStation 4 and PC controller without splashing out on a DualSense Edge, Xbox Elite or another custom controller brand? The revolution unlimited controller is for players who want total control over how they play.

It has removable back plates on both grips to insert metal weights for those who care about how their controllers feel in their hands. Players don’t need to worry about tacky-looking thumb grips either thanks to removable ones from the get-go. There are domed ones for quick FPS play and ones with extra grip to hopefully suit all play styles.

There’s a robust D-Pad and triggers, with the front-facing buttons feeling quite sturdy too. Players can also adjust thumb-stick play by adding secure metal rings depending on preference. Finally, let’s not forget the premium look and rubberised feel of the casing, everything just makes sense and looks like the part on this pad.

Camo Pro Compact Controller

Image by Christian Wait

Price €54.90 Connection Integrated USB Cable Wireless No Cable Included? Yes Cable length 300 CM Software Yes Headset Jack Yes Surround Sound Dolby Atmos for Headphones Joystick Position Asymmetric

For those who are super competitive and want to eliminate any and all instances of latency, a wired controller is a wise choice. Don’t want to miss so much as a footstep? This controller has built-in Dolby Atmos functionality for wired headsets, so that’s another checkmark for this amazing pad.

It’s a smaller controller than the standard Xbox One/Series X|S, which means it’s going to be great for younger gamers and as a decent spare pad. The buttons, triggers and D-Pad feel the same as the MG-X Pro, which means quality not found in other budget third-party pads.

This isn’t just a wired controller found tucked away on a shelf in a local game store, it’s a viable alternative to an official controller. Granted, we prefer the Series X|S D-Pad disk, this is a very small gripe. It also works great on Windows PC.

