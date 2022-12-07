Tera Raids are the newest feature to be added to the Pokemon games. This is the newest addition to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide will explain the 10 best Pokemon for Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Doing the Tera Raids can prove to be a worthy cause as you can get great rewards from them, as well as getting to team up and fight Pokemon with your friends.

However, it can be hard to know what the best Pokemon to take into the Tera Raids are, especially if you don’t know what you’re going to be up against in the fight.

Here are the 10 best Pokemon to take into the Tera Raids.

MORE – All Pokemon GO Ditto Disguises For December 2022

Best Pokemon For Tera Raids

Depending on what build you want to go for, depends on what Pokemon will be best for you. If you are doing it as group content, certain Pokemon may be better than Pokemon which will be better in solo content.

Azumarill is one of the best to take into Tera Raids due to Belly Drum and Play Rough. Both of them together are a very powerful combo that can do a lot of damage, especially if you’re fighting a Dragon-type Pokemon.

Iron Hands is another great pick, equally due to being able to learn Belly Drum and having access to moves like Close Combat and Drain Punch which will do a lot of damage but allow them to be able to get their health back. Their ability is called Quark Drive, which means if they are given Booster Energy, their attack is raised by an additional 30%, making them a beast in combat.

Gholdengo is good for solo Tera Raiding, due to their high defensive stats. It is immune to any status conditions, which makes it a perfect contender for Tera Raids. If you like Sp. Attack users, this is the Pokemon for you. They have a very high Sp. Attack stat, with a very powerful move called Make It Rain that can be boosted through the use of Nasty Plot.

If you like the defensive type, Umbreon is your pick. It has a lot of high HP, Defense, and Special Defense. You can also use Skill Swap to your advantage to give it abilities such as Yawn and Helping Hand to really make it difficult for the opponent.

Scream Tail is also another great defensive option if you like to be more of a healer-type Pokemon. You can use Wish to heal your Pokemon every other turn and Helping Hand to boost your team’s stats. If that isn’t good enough, you can equally use Noble Roar to decrease the Attack and Sp. Attack of the opponent.

Perrserker is equally another support role Pokemon that you can take into Tera Raids. You can take them as an all-rounded Pokemon or more damage based, but it is best to go support with them. This is because you can take Taunt and Helping Hand. As well, if your Perrserker has Steely Spirit as their hidden ability, Iron Head will be incredibly powerful against Pokemon weak to Steel-type moves.

Equally, either legendary is a great pick. Koraidon has high Attack and Defense stats and Speed, making them a great pick for Tera Raids that are good for Fighting-type and Dragon-type Tera Raids. It can also help any Pokemon on the team that know Photosynthesis, due to its ability Orichalcum Pulse as it turns the sunlight harsh on the battlefield.

Miraidon is pretty similar to Koraidon, but has a high Special Attack stat. It’s good for battling Electric-type Pokemon and Dragon-type Pokemon. The ability Miraidon has is Hadron Engine, which triggers an Electric terrain across the battlefield. This works in conjunction with any Quark Drive abilities, and will boost Miraidon’s Special Attack by 50%!

Sylveon is a great Pokemon to add to this list, as they can either be a damage Pokemon or a support, depending on what you fancy. This is because Sylveon has great supportive moves like Calm Mind and Light Screen but equally has a high Special Attack stat.

Finally, Meowscarada is a great damage choice to take into Tera Raids because of the sheer damage they can output. Especially depending on their nature. If you have this Pokemon with an Adamant or Jolly nature, they will have more speed. The hidden ability Protean works great on Meowscarada, as it allows it to switch types. This can be helpful if you aren’t sure what the type is of the Pokemon you are going up against.

There are plenty of other great choices out there too, but experimentation in Tera Raids is also fun and a great way to find new powerful Pokemon to see what works well for you!

MORE – Why Pokemon Has Lasted 25 Years

Show all