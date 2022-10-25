Black Adam’s debut in the DCEU can definitely be characterized by its relentless high-octane action and it has an equally heart-racing soundtrack to match. We explore all of the popular songs and instrumental tracks.

Working off a $195 million budget, Black Adam has become Dwayne Johnson’s best opening weekend ever, raking in $67 million in ticket sales at the domestic box office.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is based on the DC Comics character of the same name about the anti-hero who reigns havoc on modern times after being imprisoned for five thousand years and only the Justice Society of America can stop him. The feature stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Black Adam Soundtrack

A handful of popular songs are dotted throughout the soundtrack used to symbolize Black Adam’s name and power.

Some tracks are also used for comedic value, and of course, there is the return of a very popular theme:

Bullet with Butterfly Wings – Smashing Pumpkins

– Smashing Pumpkins Paint It, Black – The Rolling Stones

– The Rolling Stones Baby Come Back – Player

– Player The Trio from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – Ennio Morricone

– Ennio Morricone Power – Kayne West featuring Dwele

– Kayne West featuring Dwele Theme from Superman – John Williams

– John Williams Exile – Eric Zayne

Black Adam Score – Meet Composer Lorne Balfe

The energetic and powerful score in Black Adam comes from renowned Scottish composer Lorne Balfe.

Balfe’s credits include MCU entry Black Widow, Ghost in the Shell, and the Assassin’s Creed video game franchise.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Balfe explained how he based the Black Adam score on Dwayne Johnson’s personality fused with the anti-hero’s character:

“The Black Adam main theme, I’d like to think when you close your eyes and you see The Rock, that’s what you hear. There was taking a pinch of his personality, as well as the character of Black Adam. It all had to go together. It’s been a great feedback, regarding it.”

The full track list from the score is included below:

Teth-Adam Kahndaq The Awakening The Revolution Starts Introducing the JSA Shaza-Superman Our Only Hope Change Your Name What Kind of Magic? Is It the Champion? Your Enemies Black Adam Spotted Not Interested Just Say Shazam Ancient Palace Little Man Time to Go Release Him Father & Son Black Adam Theme Fly Bikes Nanobots Through the Wall 23lbs of Eternium Is This the End? It Was Him Lake Baikal Capes and Corpses Hawkman’s Fate The JSA Fights Back A Bad Plan Is a Good Plan Dr. Fate Prison Break Wet Rocks Not a Hero The Doctor’s Destiny Slave Champion Legions of Hell The Man in Black Adam’s Journey The Justice Society Theme Black Adam Theme (iZNiiK Remix) The Justice Society Theme (iZNiiK Remix)

Black Adam Soundtrack – Where to Listen

The Black Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available to stream on the following platforms:

The soundtrack can also be purchased on CD from Amazon and WaterTower Music also has a full playlist available to stream on YouTube.

Black Adam is now in theaters worldwide.

