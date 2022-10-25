Movies & Television

Black Adam Soundtrack: Explore Every Song in the DC Feature

By Jo Craig

Black Adam’s debut in the DCEU can definitely be characterized by its relentless high-octane action and it has an equally heart-racing soundtrack to match. We explore all of the popular songs and instrumental tracks.

Working off a $195 million budget, Black Adam has become Dwayne Johnson’s best opening weekend ever, raking in $67 million in ticket sales at the domestic box office.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is based on the DC Comics character of the same name about the anti-hero who reigns havoc on modern times after being imprisoned for five thousand years and only the Justice Society of America can stop him. The feature stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Black Adam Soundtrack

A handful of popular songs are dotted throughout the soundtrack used to symbolize Black Adam’s name and power.

Some tracks are also used for comedic value, and of course, there is the return of a very popular theme:

  • Bullet with Butterfly Wings – Smashing Pumpkins
  • Paint It, Black – The Rolling Stones
  • Baby Come Back – Player
  • The Trio from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly – Ennio Morricone
  • Power – Kayne West featuring Dwele
  • Theme from Superman – John Williams
  • Exile – Eric Zayne

Black Adam Score – Meet Composer Lorne Balfe

The energetic and powerful score in Black Adam comes from renowned Scottish composer Lorne Balfe.

Balfe’s credits include MCU entry Black Widow, Ghost in the Shell, and the Assassin’s Creed video game franchise.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Balfe explained how he based the Black Adam score on Dwayne Johnson’s personality fused with the anti-hero’s character:

“The Black Adam main theme, I’d like to think when you close your eyes and you see The Rock, that’s what you hear. There was taking a pinch of his personality, as well as the character of Black Adam. It all had to go together. It’s been a great feedback, regarding it.”

The full track list from the score is included below:

  1. Teth-Adam
  2. Kahndaq
  3. The Awakening
  4. The Revolution Starts
  5. Introducing the JSA
  6. Shaza-Superman
  7. Our Only Hope
  8. Change Your Name
  9. What Kind of Magic?
  10. Is It the Champion?
  11. Your Enemies
  12. Black Adam Spotted
  13. Not Interested
  14. Just Say Shazam
  15. Ancient Palace
  16. Little Man
  17. Time to Go
  18. Release Him
  19. Father & Son
  20. Black Adam Theme
  21. Fly Bikes
  22. Nanobots
  23. Through the Wall
  24. 23lbs of Eternium
  25. Is This the End?
  26. It Was Him
  27. Lake Baikal
  28. Capes and Corpses
  29. Hawkman’s Fate
  30. The JSA Fights Back
  31. A Bad Plan Is a Good Plan
  32. Dr. Fate
  33. Prison Break
  34. Wet Rocks
  35. Not a Hero
  36. The Doctor’s Destiny
  37. Slave Champion
  38. Legions of Hell
  39. The Man in Black
  40. Adam’s Journey
  41. The Justice Society Theme
  42. Black Adam Theme (iZNiiK Remix)
  43. The Justice Society Theme (iZNiiK Remix)

Black Adam Soundtrack – Where to Listen

The Black Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available to stream on the following platforms:

The soundtrack can also be purchased on CD from Amazon and WaterTower Music also has a full playlist available to stream on YouTube.

Black Adam – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures, YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Black Adam is now in theaters worldwide.

