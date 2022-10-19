It’s a time of resurgence for the DCEU with the imminent release of Black Adam – the first DC blockbuster to premiere since the worrying upheaval at Warner Bros. Discovery. In light of Black Adam’s debut, we confirm where you can watch the entry and if it will be streaming on HBO Max.

DC fans consider a lot to be riding on Black Adam after Dwayne Johnson’s spoken mission to bring the DCEU to new heights with this movie.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is based on the DC Comics character of the same name about the anti-hero who reigns havoc on modern times after being imprisoned for five thousand years and only the Justice Society of America can stop him. The feature stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Where to Watch Black Adam

The only place you will be able to watch Black Adam is in theatres when it releases on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The DC entry is premiering as a theatre exclusive, which is another sign releases are returning to normal after the lengthy pandemic.

Black Adam will be released on Friday in the US and UK, which will hopefully minimize the number of spoilers going around.

Will Black Adam Be Streaming on HBO Max?

Black Adam will not be streaming on HBO Max on release day, but the movie will be coming to the streaming platform at a later date.

Like many projects these days, Black Adam will honor an exclusive 45-day theatre run before arriving on its respective streaming platform.

HBO Max has become the streaming home of DC content, therefore, Black Adam is expected to arrive on the hub by early December 2022.

Meet the Cast of Black Adam

This DC entry has been somewhat of a passion project for actor Dwayne Johnson, from reading the comics at a young age to his lengthy plight to get the movie made.

Sprinkled into the Justice Society of America will be a couple of well-known faces, including Noah Centineo from the To All the Boys series and Viola Davis playing Amanda Waller from The Suicide Squad.

Bond actor Pierce Brosnan will also be undertaking hero Doctor Fate and we include the full cast list below:

Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam

– Black Adam Sarah Shahi – Adrianna

– Adrianna Viola Davis – Amanda Waller

– Amanda Waller Pierce Brosnan – Doctor Fate

– Doctor Fate Noah Centineo – Al Rothstein

– Al Rothstein Aldis Hodge – Carter Hall

– Carter Hall Quintessa Swindell – Maxine Hunkel

It has also been heavily rumored that Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Superman in the movie’s post-credits scene, which would be a huge step in the right direction for the DCEU as a whole.

