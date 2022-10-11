Black Adam Will See the Return of Henry Cavill's Superman Says DC Fans

With just over one week left to go until the debut of Black Adam in theaters, the hype around Henry Cavill’s return as Superman is taking flight, thanks to a number of teases from Dwayne Johnson.

Leaks are always going to play a part in a feature’s hype as well, and while there’s no confirmation that a post-credits scene has been leaked, it’s certainly making the buzz louder.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is based on the DC Comics character of the same name about the anti-hero who reigns havoc on modern times after being imprisoned for five thousand years and only the Justice Society of America can stop him. The feature stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

DC Fans Say Superman Will Return in Black Adam

Thanks to a number of teases from Black Adam lead Dwayne Johnson, DC fans are now convinced Henry Cavill’s Superman will return in his anti-hero debut movie.

Popular content creator Supes has been sharing his excitement over the red cape’s return, referencing a couple of interviews where Johnson confirms a battle between Black Adam and Kal-El.

Fans have also been advocating Johnson’s ambition to give the fans what they want, highlighting how important it is to listen to the respective fandom.

The Rock really set up Black Adam vs Superman in animated form just in case he wasn’t able to do it in live action. My goat?? pic.twitter.com/rfJk83GZ6O — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 10, 2022

Johnson Confirms Black Adam Will Fight Superman in the DCEU

During the Black Adam press tour, CinemaBlend shared Johnson’s response to a journalist asking if he plans to make a movie where the two characters battle:

“Absolutely. That is the whole point of this man… And I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin… But also what I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. Listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”

The actor certainly has us convinced, but DC fans are now expecting this iconic battle to take place as early as this October.

Black Adam Could Pave the Way for the DCEU

It’s no secret that Warner Bros. and its merger with Discovery has been detrimental to the DCEU, with a number of projects being canceled, including the near-completed Batgirl.

It’s therefore been an unsettling time for DC fans, who desperately need a beacon of light to signal that their favorite characters are being cared for.

Finally, Johnson seems to be one professional who is actually listening to the fans and striving to deliver, and while a Man of Steel sequel may be a bit away, Henry Cavill’s return as the red cape could be the franchise’s beacon to pave the way for a grander shared universe.

Black Adam will release in theaters on October 21, 2022, in the United States.

