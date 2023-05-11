K-Drama tv series and films have taken the entertainment industry by storm, and it seems with the upcoming K-Drama Black Knight, they continue to do the same.

K-Drama tv series and films have taken the entertainment industry by storm, and it seems with the upcoming K-Drama Black Knight, they continue to do the same.

Black Knight Season 1 will arrive on Netflix soon, and fans have already started the countdown. Well, it’s pretty obvious to see the next level of curiosity among K-Drama fans as the series comes with an intriguing storyline. Besides that, fans are also excited to see the phenomenal actor Kim woo bin coming back after several years. We hope the series will live up to the expectations of every fan.

When does Black Knight Season 1 get released?

Black Knight Season 1 will get released on Netflix on Friday, May 12, 2023. The six episodes of the series will be dropped on the platform the same day at the following times:

What is the K-Drama series about?

Black Knight’s story is set in the world of 2071, where only a few lives remain as the majority of the population is washed out due to the extreme population and the weather changes. The remaining 1% population gets dependent on the Knights, the deliverymen who deliver them oxygen and other necessities.

One day, deliveryman 5-8, portrayed by Kim woo bin, gets to meet a boy who also wishes to be a knight to help people survive the fatal situation. Seeing the young boy’s determination, 5-8 decides to train him.

The VFX of the series has been taken care of by the talented team of Westworld Studio. It’s the same studio that has worked on the VFX of popular Korean shows such as All of Us Are Dead and Squid Game. Now, fans are prepared to witness the amazing work of the studio in the upcoming K-Drama.

