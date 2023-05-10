The Golden Week of Japan is over, and with that, the wait for the anticipated chapters of our favorite mangas is also over. Well, in this article, we talk about Jujutsu Kaisen, which will be coming back with chapter 222 this weekend.

The spoilers are already out on Twitter, and the person who has leaked those has also revealed that the mangaka will end the manga this year.

Moreover, Sukuna is determined to execute Yuji, but now that Gojo is back, it would be exciting to see how the skilled sorcerer will save both Yuji and Megumi from the king of curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 teases Sukuna and Gojo’s fight

At the beginning of the chapter, we see Sukuna trying to consume every cursed finger to kill Yuji. However, he can’t find the last finger, so he thinks that it must be Gojo who has taken it to stop Yuji from getting executed. Uraume keeps apologizing as she couldn’t help him find the finger, but Sukuna assures her that it’s no big deal for him as the missing finger can be replaced with the Buddhist mummy.

On the other side, 19 days have passed since the introduction of the new rules to the Culling Game, so Kenjaku asks Kogane how many players have passed out. Kogane tells him that 61 players have died.

Gojo says that Nanami was a strong sorcerer, and he thought that he would survive till the end. Ijichi starts apologizing, but Gojo interrupts and tells him that he has got an important job to do.

Mei Mei is happy to know that she can sell tickets of Sukuna and Gojo’s fight and become rich. Meanwhile, Kusakabe gets overwhelmed by Yuji in the training session.

The spoilers lastly reveal that the time is here when we will witness the biggest fight of the manga series. Yes, 24th December is here, and Gojo and Sukuna are all set to overwhelm each other.

