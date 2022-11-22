Bleach TYBW episode 7 has debuted a fiery new animation ending sequence as the SAIHATE theme song prepares for official premiere.

The Bleach anime series has consistently featured some of the most iconic opening and ending sequences in anime history.

However, fans have taken a particular liking to the Thousand Year Blood War (TYBW) ending song, titled ‘SAIHATE’ and performed by Japanese musician SennaRin.

This week’s episode also featured a brand new ending animation sequence for the song, which is now going viral on social media.

Bleach TYBW debuts new ending animation

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War episode 7 featured a brand new animation sequence for its ending theme song, whilst still maintaining the same original track ‘SAIHATE’ by SennaRin, in the background.

The new ending animation features more fiery visuals than the previous grey/pink sequence as well as new character images for Yamamoto and the original Gotei 13 captains.

“Episode 7 started with a surprise. How did you like the special ending? Please enjoy the non-credit version of the video!” – Bleach Animation Twitter.

The original Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War ending sequence has more than 2.2 million views on Aniplex and 1.7 million views on Viz Media’s official YouTube channels respectively.

The new ending animation has been watched more than 300,000 times in less than 24 hours across both channels.

Thousand Year Blood War’s ending song ‘SAIHATE’ by SennaRin is currently available to listen to via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes Store, and KKBOX; with the track set to release officially on Wednesday, November 23.

When is the next Bleach TYBW episode airing?

The next episode from the Bleach anime will be the eighth episode from the TYBW anime adaptation is set to be broadcast on Tuesday, November 29 in Japan and Monday, November 28 for most international fans.

IMDB currently lists Bleach TYBW episode 8 as titled ‘The Shooting Star Project (Zero Mix)’.

The previous episode of the Bleach TYBW anime series debuted on OTT streaming platforms at the following international times, as confirmed by Viz Media on Twitter:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Central Time – 9:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 9 PM

Philippine Time – 11:30 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 2 AM

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War airs via Disney Plus for most international fans and on Hulu for fans in the United States.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

