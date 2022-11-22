Who are the five ‘Special Threats’ in the Bleach TYBW anime series and why are these five characters chosen to be Special War Powers?

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is a culmination of not only years of patience, but of countless different characters from all backgrounds; Reapers, Quincies, Captains, and Rookies all have a role to play in the TYBW series.

However, there is a special emphasis on the five characters known as ‘Special Threats’, which played a key part in this week’s broadcast of episode 7 ‘Born in the Dark’.

So, who are these five ‘Special Threats’ in Bleach TYBW and how many chapters of the original manga have been adapted by episode 7?

For those who are caught up to Bleach, we can see why Quilge’s battle triggered the invasion

It was to keep the most unpredictable player from joining, the first of the Five Special Threats Wandenreich look out for

Who are the five Special Threats in Bleach TYBW?

In the Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War manga and anime adaptation, there are five characters who are referred to as ‘Special Threats’ or ‘Special War Powers’.

Each ‘Special Threat’ was chosen/identified because they offer unique powers or attributes; these five characters are:

Ichigo Kurosaki

Kenpachi Zaraki

Ichib? Hy?sube

S?suke Aizen

Kisuke Urahara

Ichigo is also known as ‘Potential’ in regards to being one of the five ‘Special Threats’ as he was able to control his Bankai attack just two-and-a-half days after demonstrating its power.

Zaraki is a ‘Special Threat’ because of his incredible physical power, which ultimately meant he became the 11th Kenpachi and was given authority over the 11th Division.

Hyosube is also on this list thanks to their outstanding wisdom. Being one of the grandparents of the modern Soul Society that we see in TYBW, Hyosube was actually the character that named the Bankai attack.

Aizen, as the main villain of Bleach’s prior story arc to TYBW, is one of the ‘Special Threats’ because of his immense spiritual presence, especially after he fused with Hogyoku in The Fake Karakura Town Arc.

Finally, we have Urahara as the final ‘Special Threat’ in the Bleach TYBW anime. Kisuke was chosen as a ‘Special War Power’ because of his unpredictability and strategy in planning out every single possible situation that could occur.

How many chapters of the Bleach TYBW have been adapted?

The Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime series began it’s part 1 broadcast on October 11 with ‘The Blood Warfare’, which adapted chapter 480 of the original manga series.

After seven fantastic episodes, the following chapters have been adapted:

Episode 1 ‘The Blood Warfare’ – Chapters 480, 481, 482, 483, and 484

Episode 2 ‘Foundation Stones – Chapters 485, 486, 487, and 488

Episode 3 ‘March of the StarCross’ – Chapters 489, 490, 491, 492, 493, and 494

Episode 4 ‘Kill The Shadow’ – Chapters 495, 496, 497, 498 and 499

Episode 5 ‘Wrath as a Lightning’ – Chapters 500, 501, 502, 503, 504 and 505

Episode 6 ‘The Fire – Chapters 506, 507, 508, 509, and 510

Episode 7 ‘Born in the Dark – Chapters 511, 512, 513, and 514

The Bleach TYBW story arc lasts 208 chapters in total in the original manga series.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

