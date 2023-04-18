Boruto Manga to go on a 3-month unexpected hiatus

Boruto’s story is at such an exciting turn that the news of the manga going on break has broke fans’ hearts. Moreover, this time the manga is going on a long break of three months. However, for a manga that comes up with monthly releases, a break of 3 months is not a big deal, but fans still want to know when they can expect the manga to return with a brand new chapter.

Boruto manga is currently trending on Twitter, thanks to the early leaks of Chapter 80. Seeing the ongoing exciting twists and turns in the plotline, the saddening news came as a shock to Boruto fans.

Boruto Manga is going on a hiatus with Chapter 81

Boruto Chapter 80 will get released in a couple of days, and after that, we will not get any chapters until August 20, 2023. The exact reason for the delay is still not yet revealed, so we can assume that Mangaka’s health or the production unit’s issues can be the reasons.

The news came out via @Abdul_S17 on Twitter, and as soon as the post was spotted by the eagle-eyed Boruto fans, they started flooding the post with their sad GIFs. However, there are also some fans who believe that it’s a good decision as the mangaka can come back with fresh ideas, and some think that this way, the anime will get some time to catch up with the speed of the manga.

A few months back, Dragon Ball Super manga also went on hiatus for a couple of months, and now Boruto is following the same trend. We cannot say that the reason for the delay of both mangas would have been the same. Moreover, when the Boruto anime series went on a break without providing any release time, fans were happy to know that Boruto manga will be with them, but now as the manga is going on an extended hiatus, every fan is disheartened.