Breaking Bad statues of Walter and Jesse revealed in Albuquerque

The Breaking Bad fandom can never get enough content from the universe and Better Call Saul is currently scratching that itch.

While the final season of the spin-off show airs, an important creation has been erected in Albuquerque, New Mexico, honoring Breaking Bad’s iconic duo.

Created and produced by Vince Gilligan for AMC, the neo-Western crime drama Breaking Bad frist aired in 2008 and produced a total of five seasons and 62 episodes following Bryan Cranston’s chemistry teacher-turned kingpin Walter White.

Walt and Jesse hit Albuquerque

Cast members from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul arrived in Albuquerque, New Mexico to see the unveiling of life-size bronze statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Actors in attendance included Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando.

Since Albuquerque has served as the backdrop to both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul over the years, the location seemed fitting, and the statues were placed at a convention center in the city.

Breaking Bad fans react to the statues

The fitting unveiling was a memorable event for actors and fans alike, who have shared nothing but praise towards the statues.

A photo of creator Vince Gilligan looking at the statues became popular on Twitter, with many noticing the pride the creator has for these characters.

Another fan shared that they wished they had been there during the unveiling and proceeded to mark that the photos of the statues were “iconic”.

the way vince looked at breaking bad statues proudly ? pic.twitter.com/BhvOalKYCk — syaniya (@worstsunshine) July 30, 2022

They unveiled the #BreakingBad statues in Albuquerque!! I wish I was there but these pictures are iconic!! pic.twitter.com/XLMz6zt9uR — Lielers! (@ItsLielers) July 30, 2022

Better Call Saul meets Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul is currently airing its sixth and final season on AMC, bringing lawyer Saul Goodman’s narrative to a close.

As the final few episodes air, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are touted to return in the episode titled Breaking Bad, to reprise their roles.

Breaking Bad is scheduled to premiere tonight, Monday, August 1, 2022, on AMC and will serve as the penultimate episode.

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

By Jo Craig