Tobey Maguire's Spidey could cameo in Madame Web according to fans
With the arrival of the new Madame Web set photos comes a whole new flurry of theories surrounding cameos – and Tobey Maguire is the latest one to be touted.
We explain why the Madame Web set photos tease an appearance from Maguire’s Spider-Man and see what fans are saying about the theory online.
Directed by S.J. Clarkson with writing duties by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Madame Web is set to star Dakota Johnson as the titular clairvoyant who can see into the spider-verse, also starring Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and more.
Marvel fans talk Tobey and Madame Web
Writer Cade Onder shared excitement over the prospect of seeing Tobey Maguire return in Madame Web, thanks to the movie’s recently revealed time period.
Another fan opened up the debate of which Spider-Man belongs to Venom’s universe, and Madame Web could give us a clue.
Madame Web set photos
The first bundle of Madame Web set photos appeared online showing Boston’s financial district standing in for New York City.
The first image showed a couple of NYC cabs with one of the palm pilots on top of the left taxi advertising new 3G technology.
The second image shows a fenced-off alleyway featuring a brand-new billboard for Beyonce’s debut album Dangerously in Love – suggesting that the project will be set during the early 2000s.
Why does this suggest Tobey Maguire’s cameo?
Marvel fans will remember the nostalgic Spider-Man trilogy helmed by Sam Raimi that first introduced Tobey Maguire’s web-slinger.
Since the first of Raimi’s Spider-Man films debuted in 2002, the fandom stated that Maguire’s Peter Parker should have a cameo in Madame Web.
With both features taking place in New York City during the early 2000s, surely Tobey Maguire is touted for a cameo?
By Jo Craig – [email protected]