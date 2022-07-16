Tobey Maguire's Spidey could cameo in Madame Web according to fans

With the arrival of the new Madame Web set photos comes a whole new flurry of theories surrounding cameos – and Tobey Maguire is the latest one to be touted.

We explain why the Madame Web set photos tease an appearance from Maguire’s Spider-Man and see what fans are saying about the theory online.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson with writing duties by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, Madame Web is set to star Dakota Johnson as the titular clairvoyant who can see into the spider-verse, also starring Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and more.

Marvel fans talk Tobey and Madame Web

Writer Cade Onder shared excitement over the prospect of seeing Tobey Maguire return in Madame Web, thanks to the movie’s recently revealed time period.

Another fan opened up the debate of which Spider-Man belongs to Venom’s universe, and Madame Web could give us a clue.

Me when Madame Web brings back Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man again https://t.co/IuCkLHsjzF pic.twitter.com/wOUvwVI5Wx — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 14, 2022

Madame Web set in the 2000s, Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man is from the 2000s, they said that very soon we will know which Spider-Man is the one from Venom's universe, supposedly Kevin Feige is behind… Is the Venom, Madame Web, etc. universe the one of Tobey's Spider-Man? How? ? — Irene de Brock ? (@IreHardyFangirl) July 15, 2022

Madame Web set photos

The first bundle of Madame Web set photos appeared online showing Boston’s financial district standing in for New York City.

The first image showed a couple of NYC cabs with one of the palm pilots on top of the left taxi advertising new 3G technology.

The second image shows a fenced-off alleyway featuring a brand-new billboard for Beyonce’s debut album Dangerously in Love – suggesting that the project will be set during the early 2000s.

Palm Pilots with new "3G speed"? Pay phones and newspaper boxes on every corner? A billboard for Beyoncé's debut album?



Sony-Marvel's upcoming superhero movie "Madame Web" has transformed Boston into early 2000s NYC for filming this week. https://t.co/qrErXgpUgV pic.twitter.com/Nyka9kVOHS — Kevin Slane (@kslane) July 13, 2022

Why does this suggest Tobey Maguire’s cameo?

Marvel fans will remember the nostalgic Spider-Man trilogy helmed by Sam Raimi that first introduced Tobey Maguire’s web-slinger.

Since the first of Raimi’s Spider-Man films debuted in 2002, the fandom stated that Maguire’s Peter Parker should have a cameo in Madame Web.

With both features taking place in New York City during the early 2000s, surely Tobey Maguire is touted for a cameo?

