Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 Release date and Time

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 will soon get released, and here you will find the information related to its release schedule.

Previously, we saw Kyoka and Atsushi helping Mushitaro to escape captivity. However, while the trio was trying to flee, they were captured by Ango. Mushitaro believed that Ango was a member of a criminal agency named Seventh agency, but the latter himself revealed that he was not a part of Seventh agency; in fact, he secretly wanted to help them.

When does Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 release?

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, on Crunchyroll after its official release in Japan. The following time schedule will let you know at what time the episode will get released on the streaming platform.

Pacific Timing- 7:30 AM (March 21st)

Central Timing- 9:30 AM (March 21st)

Eastern Timing- 10:30 AM (March 21st)

Greenwich Mean Time- 2:30 PM (March 21st)

Central European Time- 3:30 PM (March 21st)

India Standard Time- 8:00 PM (March 21st)

Philippine Time- 10:30 PM (March 21st)

Australian Central Daylight Time- 1:00 AM (March 22nd)

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 approaches its end

Bungo Stray Dogs returned to our screens after several years, and fans were delighted to see other fan-favorite characters back in action. However, like previous seasons, the latest season of the anime series will only run for a single cour, which, honestly, has been a trend that most modern anime shows have been following. Regardless, with the release of its penultimate episode, the season is approaching its ultimate (yet unwanted) conclusion.

That said, there’s still one more episode left in this season, so we still have something to look forward to next week. We, no matter how desperate we are, can’t force a studio’s hand in terms of episode count, but the only thing we can do is wish that the season gets a fitting end, which it will, since it’s directly adapting the events from the manga.