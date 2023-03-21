What time will The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague finale release on Crunchyroll and what are the chances that season 2 is produced?

The end of the 2023 Winter anime slate is upon us, with today’s finales including Ningen Fushin and The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague.

The latter series, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague, has had an adorable broadcast with the supernatural spin on the often oversaturated office rom-com genre being a notable standout over the past three months.

So, what time will The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague episode 12 finale release on Crunchyroll, and whilst season 2 sadly remains TBA, why should fans be expecting a second date?

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague finale release

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague episode 12, the season 1 finale, is scheduled to premiere first in Japan in the early hours of Wednesday, March 22; dropping on Tuesday, March 21 for the vast majority of international fans:

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague episode 12 will release for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 2:30 PM

European Time – 3:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Eastern Time – 1:30 AM

The official Japanese website has provided the following story synopsis for the season 1 finale:

“On a still cold winter morning, Himuro-kun and Fuyutsuki-san meet at the Shinkansen terminal at Tokyo Station. They are going on a business trip for two days and one night, just the two of them, for an important presentation of a project they have been working on together. Himuro-kun is well prepared for work and for dinner with Fuyutsuki-san afterwards. The presentation was a great success, but then there was a sudden accident…”

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague season 2 status

As previously noted, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague has not yet been renewed for season 2; however, there are positive signs that the anime series will return for a second brisky broadcast.

The original The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague manga series by Miyuki Tonogaya is still releasing new content in Square Enix’s Gangan Pixiv magazine, with a grand total of seven tankobon volumes having been released in Japan so far.

Considering that season 1 episode 12 of the anime adaptation is expected to adapt up until the conclusion of manga volume 3; there should be enough source material for a second TV season in the near future, if not already.

Additionally, the consensus amongst the anime community is that The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague should prove popular enough to merit a second season.

Whilst the anime has not scored particularly highly on various user-based feedback websites, it can be considered as a roaring success for its co-producers at Studio Liber and Studio Zero-G.

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is the first major title from Liber, which will likely be looking to continue its production on a sequel, and is one of the highest-rated Zero-G titles to date.

Couple this with the solid domestic performance of the anime series in Japan, it should only be a matter of time before The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is publicly renewed for season 2.

