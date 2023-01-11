Bungo Stray Dogs: How many episodes in season 4? Release schedule explained
How many episodes are in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 and when will the anime finale release around the world?
Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 is off to an impressive start following its global debut on January 4.
With a score of 8.54/10 on MyAnimeList, the series currently ranks as the sixth highest-scoring anime from the 2023 Winter slate behind NieR: Automata, Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro, Tokyo Revengers, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, and Vinland Saga.
However, with fans already looking ahead to what the rest of season 4 has to offer, many are curious as to how many episodes the Bungo Stray Dogs anime series will release with.
How many episodes are in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4?
Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 is set to release with a grand total of 13 individual episodes.
This has been confirmed by the official Blu-Ray DVD listings for the anime, via the series’ official Japanese website:
- Volume 17 – Episodes 38-40, March 24 launch
- Volume 18 – Episodes 41-43, April 26 launch
- Volume 19 – Episodes 44-46, May 25 launch
- Volume 20 – Episodes 47-50, June 28 launch
The fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs will actually be the first season of the anime to feature 13 episodes, with each of the three previous broadcasts and the Wan spin-off only including 12 episodes:
- Season 1 – 12 episodes (2016)
- Season 2 – 12 episodes (2016)
- Season 3 – 12 episodes (2019)
- Wan! – 12 episodes (2021)
- Season 4 – 13 episodes (2023)
Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 release schedule
Assuming that season 4 of the Bungo Stray Dogs anime does not experience any last-minute changes or delays to the scheduled broadcast, the series will release new episodes on the following dates:
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 4
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 11
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 18
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 25
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 1
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 8
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 15
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 22
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 1
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 8
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 15
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 22
- Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 29
If there are no unscheduled alterations to the domestic broadcast in Japan, Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will wrap up on Wednesday, March 29.
By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]