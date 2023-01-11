How many episodes are in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 and when will the anime finale release around the world?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 is off to an impressive start following its global debut on January 4.

With a score of 8.54/10 on MyAnimeList, the series currently ranks as the sixth highest-scoring anime from the 2023 Winter slate behind NieR: Automata, Don’t Toy With Me Miss Nagatoro, Tokyo Revengers, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, and Vinland Saga.

However, with fans already looking ahead to what the rest of season 4 has to offer, many are curious as to how many episodes the Bungo Stray Dogs anime series will release with.

TROLL: Sasuke regrows lost arm for a single frame in new Boruto anime episode

How many episodes are in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 is set to release with a grand total of 13 individual episodes.

This has been confirmed by the official Blu-Ray DVD listings for the anime, via the series’ official Japanese website:

Volume 17 – Episodes 38-40, March 24 launch

Volume 18 – Episodes 41-43, April 26 launch

Volume 19 – Episodes 44-46, May 25 launch

Volume 20 – Episodes 47-50, June 28 launch

The fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs will actually be the first season of the anime to feature 13 episodes, with each of the three previous broadcasts and the Wan spin-off only including 12 episodes:

Season 1 – 12 episodes (2016)

Season 2 – 12 episodes (2016)

Season 3 – 12 episodes (2019)

Wan! – 12 episodes (2021)

Season 4 – 13 episodes (2023)

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is listed for 13 episodes!



?More: https://t.co/La5ZlDCh2e pic.twitter.com/dYxAJzivHZ — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) January 5, 2023

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 release schedule

Assuming that season 4 of the Bungo Stray Dogs anime does not experience any last-minute changes or delays to the scheduled broadcast, the series will release new episodes on the following dates:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 4

Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 11

Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 18

Episode 1 – Wednesday, January 25

Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 1

Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 8

Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 15

Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 22

Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 1

Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 8

Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 15

Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 22

Episode 1 – Wednesday, March 29

If there are no unscheduled alterations to the domestic broadcast in Japan, Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will wrap up on Wednesday, March 29.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all