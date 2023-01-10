Fans joke as Sasuke hilariously regrows his lost left arm for a single frame in the latest episode of the Boruto anime adaptation.

Sasuke remains one of the most iconic anime characters of all time and with that notoriety, comes an enormous community of fans who are as eagle-eyed as any group in the industry.

After the release of Boruto episode 282 this weekend, which saw the premiere of the Sasuke Story adaptation, the online conversation wasn’t about how good it was to see this character return, but about what shouldn’t have returned.

Hilariously, Sasuke’s missing left arm somehow regenerates for a single frame in Boruto episode 282 and fans are making the most out of the blunder.

SASUKE’S ARM SOMEHOW GREW BACK IN THE BORUTO ANIME ? pic.twitter.com/ardC0q3kZc — Pride (@PridefuISin) January 8, 2023

How did Sasuke lose his arm?

Sasuke lost his left arm in Naruto: Shippuden episode 478 ‘The Unison Sign’ which aired in October 2016 in Japan.

In the previous episode, #477 ‘Naruto and Sasuke’, the two characters engage in a brutal back-and-forth battle, with the former friends trying with all their strength to kill the other. Sasuke begins to beg Naruto to kill him so that his suffering can finally end peacefully, but Naruto refuses.

At the same time, Kurama notices Sasuke’s Kagutsuchi-infused Chidori and fist-bumps Naruto; transferring the last of its chakra and the power needed to end the conflict once and for all to Naruto. Both Sasuke and Naruto attack with their dominant hands (left for Sasuke, right for Naruto) as an enormous explosion rings out; destroying what was left of the Valley of the End.

When the two characters wake up in episode 478, they discuss their childhood together and how things ended up this badly…As the camera pans upwards from the battlefield, both Naruto and Sasuke have lost their dominant arms and are bleeding profusely.

“Naruto tells him if he is willing to die, he should live and help Naruto make all shinobi cooperate. Sasuke doubts others would want to cooperate with him, and is wary of turning against Naruto again. Naruto is certain he will not, and when Sasuke asks him how he knows, Naruto again alludes to their friendship. Sasuke begins to cry, and turns his face away. Naruto and Sasuke remain there, with their dominant arms destroyed and bleeding.” – The Unison Sign summary, via Fandom.

i love how both naruto and sasuke lost their dominant arms and had to learn how to become left/right handed like eachother. soulmate things i guess — neen (@oranin_) January 9, 2023

Sasuke regrows his lost arm in new episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 282 marked the start of the anime adaptation for the Sasuke Story side manga, which premiered on Sunday, January 8.

Whilst the events of Sasuke’s Story take place after the fight with Boruto in which he lost his left arm, it appears that the animators at Pierrot must have forgotten about the missing limb as one frame shows Sasuke with both arms still intact.

Granted, the left arm is missing throughout the episode up until this point and hereafter, seen at 8 minutes and 30 seconds (55 seconds in the clip below), but the incredible regeneration has still tickled eagle-eyed fans online.

It's safe to say… Don't mess with Sasuke ? pic.twitter.com/Bf38aGGvyk — BORUTO (@Boruto_EN) January 9, 2023

Just when I gave Pierrot credit for Bleach, they end up giving Sasuke his arm back ? pic.twitter.com/IB4DhnZs1l — David (@thatguydavid718) January 9, 2023

What are they doing with boruto bro.. first sasuke gets thrown into Jurassic park, now he gets his arm back for a single frame?? ? pic.twitter.com/teoVWpqa7K — Derek (@AnonymousEXT) January 9, 2023

Sasuke arm and RINNEGAN has returned in Boruto ? pic.twitter.com/EDAiATQcPr — ABD (@AnimeBallsDeep) January 9, 2023

Welcome back Sasuke’s 2nd arm pic.twitter.com/CpaonIVzpM — Mason (@Maxpain144) January 8, 2023

Wow sasuke’s left arm just magically grew back ig??? pic.twitter.com/ueK2dWS6IO — Jouana (@Mikasalmao) January 8, 2023

ayo sasuke grew his arm back lets gooo pic.twitter.com/1y6nheSphF — ???? ???????? ??????? ? (@bitchsensei) January 8, 2023

