Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta Date Reportedly Leaked

New dates have been leaked online that claim to include the first Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta schedule for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

For now, Activision has only shared its plan to run testing periods for the upcoming COD title before its launch in October 2022.

But new information suggests that the first beta dates could be scheduled for August 2022, across all platforms.

It should be noted that these latest details are not from official sources, meaning they should be taken with a big pinch of salt.

According to a number of outlets (Comic Book), Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta date information has been leaked by an online listing for the full game. This includes temporarily shared details reported on the Amazon site that suggested codes would be sent out around August 15. This could point to the beta testing phase for the new game starting in mid-August, followed by other phases depending on what Activision has planned.

Activision has already confirmed that they will host an open beta before MW2 is launched in October 2022. This means that everyone can join in and test out the game on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Those Call of Duty fans who pre-order the game will be able to get early access, meaning there is a good chance of there being at least two weekends of beta access available.

A message from Activision explains: “Regardless of how you preorder Modern Warfare II, every digital and physical edition of the game will include early access to the game’s Beta. This pre-release version of the game will give you an advanced look into the game’s Multiplayer, including maps, modes, weapons, and other features. Specific dates and details will be revealed in the coming weeks.”