Sign Up For Overwatch 2 Beta Today For Xbox, PlayStation & PC

Gamers can sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta today, with places open to Xbox, PlayStation and PC players.

This is a big change from the first PvP test, which only allowed those playing on PCs to join in the fun.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta across all compatible platforms.

Overwatch 2 – Gameplay Trailer BridTV 2384 Overwatch 2 – Gameplay Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9Ule402TOsY/hqdefault.jpg 797607 797607 center 32600

Sign Ups Start Today For Overwatch 2 Beta

Blizzard has confirmed that the next Overwatch 2 beta will start next week and that gamers can sign up for a chance to join it starting today, June 16. The news was shared after the big reveal livestream hosted by Blizzard devs. As mentioned above, the latest Overwatch 2 PvP testing period will be open to consoles and PC players, meaning a lot more players will want to sign up, And with that in mind, it will be worth trying to claim your place as soon as possible.

Beta participants are chosen from our Overwatch beta opt-in pool based on various factors. This can include but is not limited to your Battle.net region and the platform for which you are opting in. We’ll also be inviting select journalists and community contributors from around the world to participate. Players who are selected through our web opt-in process will receive an invite via email. Invites will always be sent to the email address associated with your Battle.net account.

The new opt-in web form is now available on PlayOverwatch.com/beta and will stay open until June 28 unless Blizzard hits the projected maximum server capacity earlier. The dev team will select a small group of players when the beta goes live on June 28 at 11:00 AM PDT and will steadily add more players over time as we ramp up capacity, with the first waves of larger access grants planned to begin on July 5.