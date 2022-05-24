Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Release Date Confirmed For 2022

Activision has confirmed its plans to release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) this year as part of its plans for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.

The good news is that means the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2 also appears to be on track, which will keep a lot of Battle Royale fans happy.

And with rumours suggesting that a big MW2 reveal is being planned for next month, more details regarding the full campaign and multiplayer experience could be coming very soon.

When Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Coming Out?

Activision has confirmed that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date has been set for October 28, 2022. And while most COD games have used this or similar dates in the past, it’s a good sign that production is running smoothly. Some years have seen Activision elect to launch an annual COD game much earlier due to high competition on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

But with Modern Warfare being one of the most popular sub-franchises in the COD library, there appears no need to worry about sales. There has been no word on whether any kind of special deals will be put in place for the launch of MW2, with earlier releases seeing Activision and PlayStation teaming.

And with Activision being acquired by Microsoft, there’s a chance of special events such as open betas swinging in a different direction in the future. But for now, fans will have to wait and see whether they will get to play Modern Warfare 2 early via a testing period.

All hands on deck ? pic.twitter.com/TnvwwXeHWI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 24, 2022

A new message from developers Infinity Ward today provided some information on the upcoming release, telling MW2 fans: “Task Force 141 makes its massive impact and presence known across the Port of Long Beach, thanks to a colossal reveal on an unprecedented scale. A global squad of iconic veterans and new legends of yet untold clandestine missions, these Operators are set to deliver a new era of Call of Duty when Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022.”

A new reveal regarding Call of Duty Modern Warfare is reportedly scheduled for early next month, potentially happening on June 8. This is expected to include the first solid news on the gameplay available, focusing on the campaign side of the title.