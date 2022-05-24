Thor Love and Thunder Loki Trailer Hint Leaves Fans Wanting Appearance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently seems to be moving at a mile a minute and now fans are hoping for a Thor Love and Thunder Loki appearance.

The past 12 months or so have seen a vast array of releases across TV and Cinema, including the likes of Wandavision, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way home and so much more. Following these, the next in the line of the MCU’s silver-screen adaptations is now on the horizon, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie looks set to follow Thor: Ragnarok with a slightly more lighthearted, humorous take on the often-dark movies, while still maintaining many of those features its predecessors contain.

The movie, which is set for release in July, received its first major trailer today and a small feature, which was easily missed has left fans yearning for an appearance of one of the MCU’s greatest anti-heroes, Loki.

Thor Love and Thunder Loki Reference

In a blink and you miss it moment, Loki’s signature helmet appears in the Thor Love and Thunder trailer.

At the end of the trailer, a funny scene depicts Zeus (played by Russel Crowe) telling Thor to take off his disguise, before completely disrobing him.

Completely naked, the camera pans around Thor, showing off a giant tattoo on the God’s back. The tattoo is of Loki’s helm, with the words RIP Loki above it.

IL TATUAGGIO DI LOKI NON MI RIPRENDO PIÙ #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/Pl4MPtil2c — chia; MoM phase? (@IsDempeo) May 24, 2022

Fans Want Thor Love and Thunder Loki Appearance

As you’d expect. The trailer and its Loki hint have left fans speculating. And wanting more.

Twitter was awash this morning with plenty of theories of how the God of Mischief could appear in the movie, as well as those expressing their wishes for that appearance to happen.

if loki makes an appearance i will pass away — preston (@stay_prest) May 24, 2022

loki's gotta come back now just so thor got that back piece for nothing — mcr era grace ?? they/them (@epcot_enby) May 24, 2022

and when loki shows up in love and thunder during credits scene where he says “did you miss me brother” to thor and they prove that loki was able to change his fate- pic.twitter.com/mGXzpVUAmw — ????'? ????. ? (@UZUIITENGEN) May 24, 2022

Could Loki Appear in Thor: Love and Thunder?

WARNING: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME AND DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS SPOILERS AHEAD

We’re now in the era of the Multiverse, so anything is possible!

Of course, Loki is presumed dead by his brother, hence the massive tattoo on his back, however, as we know from the recent Disney Plus series, the God of Mischief is far from it.

There are infinite different variants of Loki floating around and with the MCU fully embracing the Multiverse, a Loki appearance is more than plausible.

We’ve had major Multiverse-related cameos in the previous two installations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) appeared in No Way Home and we had Mister Fantastic, Professor X, Captain Carter and more in Doctor Strange.

With all of this considered, a Thor Love and Thunder Loki cameo is possible but not guaranteed. The prevailing theory is, that if Thor’s brother is to appear, it will be in one of Marvel’s signature post-credit scenes. Here’s hoping.

Would a Thor Love and Thunder Loki cameo excite you? Let us know in the comments below.