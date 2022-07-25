Chainsaw Man Chapter 100: Release Date and Time

Chainsaw Man part 2 has blessed the anime fans with two chapters till now, and it has already been a banger. Now, when Chapter 100 of the dark manga series is near its release, fans are curious to know about the exact release date and time.

Chapter 99 was expected to bring Denji into action, but it seems Tatsuki Fujimoto wants to take things slowly. So, let’s patiently wait for Denji’s arrival in the second part of the Chainsaw Man.

Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ BridTV 2968 Official Manga Trailer | Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1 | VIZ 813373 813373 center 32600

Chainsaw Man Chapter 100 will officially release on Viz Media and Manga Plus this Wednesday, July 27, 2022, for Japan-based fans. For some International fans, the much-awaited chapter will release one day earlier, i.e., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Here’s a time schedule that you may follow:

Pacific Timing: 8 AM (July 26)

Eastern Timing: 11 AM (July 26)

British Timing: 4 PM (July 26)

European Timing: 5 PM (July 26)

Indian timing: 8:30 PM (July 26)

Philippine Timing: 11 PM (July 26)

Japanese Timing: 12 AM (July 27)

Australia Timing: 12:30 AM (July 27)

What happened in Chapter 99?

Chapter 99 starts with Mitaka worrying about not seeing scars on her face right after she wakes up. She asks herself whether it was a dream as she remembers her face getting distorted last night. However, she sees her War devil projection with a scarred face the next moment. The projection also makes her realize that whatever she has seen the last night wasn’t a dream.

Mitaka also learned that the War Devil had possessed her, and her half brain was dead while the other half had been kept intact by the devil. Besides this, Mitaka came to know that the War Devil would use her to hunt Chainsaw Man. Later, War Devil tells Mitaka that Chainsaw Man studies in her school, and she will possess several students of the school so that the secret identity of the Chainsaw Man gets revealed.

The War Devil also instructs Mitaka to join the Devil Hunter group to find the Chainsaw Man. Initially, Mitaka denies it, but when she gets threatened by the devil, she agrees within a minute and joins the group.