My Hero Academia Season 6 gets a new key visual with a confirmed release date

My Hero Academia is one of the longest-running anime of all time. Since the fifth season of the anime ended in September 2021, fans have been waiting for Season 6. Hence, the upcoming season will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.

During the Hero Fes 2022 in Tokyo, My Hero Academia Season 6 revealed a new key visual and release date. Moreover, episode 1 of the series was pre-screened during the event.

My Hero Academia Season 6: What do we know so far?

My Hero Academia Season 6 will officially release on October 1, 2022. Studio Bones publicized the first poster of the renewed season in 2021. Even though it has been a long time, the Paranormal Liberation War that will be shown in the sixth season is surely worth the wait.

The new season will bring some fantastic fight scenes as we will witness the heroes fighting the villains with their full potential. Moreover, the villains will also be prepared to give them a harsh ride. Also, in the recent arcs, we have seen Deku and Shigaraki growing more robust, so we may get to see the duo engaging in deadly combat with each other.

My Hero Academia Season-6

New Key Visual released

Anime airs October 1st#MHA #BNHA

That’s what we know about Season 6 of MHA; the studio has yet to reveal the episode count for the upcoming season.

October is supposed to be the best month for anime fans. Besides My Hero Academia Season 6, the community will also get some much-awaited anime shows, including Mob Psycho 100, Chainsaw Man, and more.

Apart from this, fans would be happy to know that a console game of My Hero Academia titled My Hero Rumble is around the corner. So, the legendary story of Deku will be told through different mediums.

My Hero Academia manga series is ongoing, and we are getting new chapters weekly. So, it’s safe to say that Deku’s story is far from being over. Also, this means that Season 6 won’t be the last season of the anime series. Since the studio already has enough source material, the anime might return with more seasons in the future.