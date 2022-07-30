Chainsaw Man gets a new key visual

The gore Japanese Manga Chainsaw Man‘s anime adaptation gets a new Key Visual that shows Denji’s Chainsaw Man. Even though the visual doesn’t show much, the blood-filled surrounding and the hefty amount of guts say it all about the upcoming anime.

The Chainsaw Man part 2 premiered on July 13, 2022, and it has blessed fans with three chapters until now. Fans are still waiting for Denji to make a comeback in the manga, but at the same time, they are embracing the debut of a new character named Asa Mitaka.

Usually, Japanese manga series takes several years to get a screen adaptation, but the popularity of Chainsaw Man paved the way for it to get an anime adaptation within a few years. The anime adaptation was announced in 2020 for the Crunchyroll streaming platform. After that, we got the first PV for the anime at MAPPA’S 10th anniversary. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited the release date and the second official trailer.

During the Anime Expo 2022, when fans learned that Chainsaw Man got a panel, everyone was expecting to see a new trailer or get an exact release date. However, seeing the Chainsaw Man team using the platform to discuss the production scenario was quite disappointing. The studio didn’t give us any trailer or PV at the Anime Expo panel.

However, recently, MAPPA released a new key visual for Chainsaw Man. In the visual, we can see Denji flaunting his Chainsaw Man form. However, we don’t see Makima or any other character in the visual.

The new key visual surfaced all over the internet with a release date for the second official PV. Apart from that, we’ll also get more information about Chainsaw Man‘s staff. The official Twitter account for the anime confirmed that Chainsaw Man would get a second trailer on August 5th, at 8 PM JST (Japan Timing).