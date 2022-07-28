Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer gets first trailer and July 2023 release

Universal Pictures has delivered a first teaser trailer for the anticipated epic Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the titular protagonist.

We provide a recap of the first teaser, confirm the project’s release date, and introduce you to the stellar cast involved.

Directed and written by Christopher Nolan and based on the J. Robert Oppenheimer biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer follows the theoretical physicist and his work leading up to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer’s teaser trailer and release date

The first trailer for Oppenheimer was delivered as part of a special announcement from Universal Pictures, introducing Cillian Murphy as the protagonist shrouded in a black and white palette while a mechanical rhythm works in the background.

A stunning image of fire consuming part of the trailer reflected the movie’s promotional poster with Oppenheimer standing in the middle.

The trailer also confirmed Oppenheimer’s release date to be July 21, 2023.

Fans react to Oppenheimer’s first look

With the first trailer being nothing short of epic, fans have already started to shower the first look with praise.

One Twitter user said they think Oppenheimer is going to be one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies.

Another user highlighted that they were not looking forward to waiting a year before Oppenheimer releases, but implied that the director is worth the wait.

Im not thrilled about waiting an entire year for Oppenheimer but its Nolan so ????? — kyle (@vsByle) July 28, 2022

i’m going to say it. i think oppenheimer is going to be one of nolan’s best films (cillian murphy style) — profile jumpscare (@hugefatworm) July 28, 2022

Meet the cast of Nolan’s epic

Since the biography’s announcement, the impressive cast list has kept growing to involve a wealth of talented actors perfecting a roster that seems too good to be true.

Actors at the top of their game, including lead Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. grace the list alongside a host of other familiar faces with real punch.

Cillian Murphy – J. Robert Oppenheimer

– J. Robert Oppenheimer Emily Blunt – Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer

– Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer Matt Damon – Leslie Groves

– Leslie Groves Robert Downey Jr. – Lewis Strauss

– Lewis Strauss Florence Pugh – Jean Tatlock

– Jean Tatlock Michael Angarano – Robert Serber

– Robert Serber Alden Ehrenreich – Richard Feynman

– Richard Feynman Matthew Modine – Vannevar Bush

– Vannevar Bush Dylan Arnold – Frank Oppenheimer

– Frank Oppenheimer Benny Safdie – Edward Teller

– Edward Teller Josh Hartnett – Ernest Lawrence

– Ernest Lawrence Josh Peck – Kenneth Bainbridge

– Kenneth Bainbridge Alex Wolff

Gary Oldman

Casey Affleck

Dane DeHaan

Rami Malek

Jack Quaid

Olli Haaskivi

David Krumholtz

Kenneth Branagh

David Dastmalchian

Some actors’ roles have been left a mystery for now, which will either be revealed in a later trailer or after the film releases.

Screenshot from Oppenheimer Announcement – Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube

By Jo Craig