Movies & Television

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer gets first trailer and July 2023 release

By Jo Craig

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer

Universal Pictures has delivered a first teaser trailer for the anticipated epic Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the titular protagonist.

We provide a recap of the first teaser, confirm the project’s release date, and introduce you to the stellar cast involved.

Directed and written by Christopher Nolan and based on the J. Robert Oppenheimer biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer follows the theoretical physicist and his work leading up to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Don’t Worry Darling | Official Trailer 2

BridTV
10951
Don’t Worry Darling | Official Trailer 2
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bW9aRVXIwaY/hqdefault.jpg
1060290
1060290
center
32600

Oppenheimer’s teaser trailer and release date

The first trailer for Oppenheimer was delivered as part of a special announcement from Universal Pictures, introducing Cillian Murphy as the protagonist shrouded in a black and white palette while a mechanical rhythm works in the background.

A stunning image of fire consuming part of the trailer reflected the movie’s promotional poster with Oppenheimer standing in the middle.

The trailer also confirmed Oppenheimer’s release date to be July 21, 2023.

Fans react to Oppenheimer’s first look

With the first trailer being nothing short of epic, fans have already started to shower the first look with praise.

One Twitter user said they think Oppenheimer is going to be one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies.

Another user highlighted that they were not looking forward to waiting a year before Oppenheimer releases, but implied that the director is worth the wait.

Meet the cast of Nolan’s epic

Since the biography’s announcement, the impressive cast list has kept growing to involve a wealth of talented actors perfecting a roster that seems too good to be true.

Actors at the top of their game, including lead Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. grace the list alongside a host of other familiar faces with real punch.

  • Cillian Murphy – J. Robert Oppenheimer
  • Emily Blunt – Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer
  • Matt Damon – Leslie Groves
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Lewis Strauss
  • Florence Pugh – Jean Tatlock
  • Michael Angarano – Robert Serber
  • Alden Ehrenreich – Richard Feynman
  • Matthew Modine – Vannevar Bush
  • Dylan Arnold – Frank Oppenheimer
  • Benny Safdie – Edward Teller
  • Josh Hartnett – Ernest Lawrence
  • Josh Peck – Kenneth Bainbridge
  • Alex Wolff
  • Gary Oldman
  • Casey Affleck
  • Dane DeHaan
  • Rami Malek
  • Jack Quaid
  • Olli Haaskivi
  • David Krumholtz
  • Kenneth Branagh
  • David Dastmalchian

Some actors’ roles have been left a mystery for now, which will either be revealed in a later trailer or after the film releases.

Screenshot from Oppenheimer Announcement – Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

Jo Craig
@grvadmin

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know