Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer gets first trailer and July 2023 release
Universal Pictures has delivered a first teaser trailer for the anticipated epic Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the titular protagonist.
We provide a recap of the first teaser, confirm the project’s release date, and introduce you to the stellar cast involved.
Directed and written by Christopher Nolan and based on the J. Robert Oppenheimer biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer follows the theoretical physicist and his work leading up to the creation of the atomic bomb.
Oppenheimer’s teaser trailer and release date
The first trailer for Oppenheimer was delivered as part of a special announcement from Universal Pictures, introducing Cillian Murphy as the protagonist shrouded in a black and white palette while a mechanical rhythm works in the background.
A stunning image of fire consuming part of the trailer reflected the movie’s promotional poster with Oppenheimer standing in the middle.
The trailer also confirmed Oppenheimer’s release date to be July 21, 2023.
Fans react to Oppenheimer’s first look
With the first trailer being nothing short of epic, fans have already started to shower the first look with praise.
One Twitter user said they think Oppenheimer is going to be one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies.
Another user highlighted that they were not looking forward to waiting a year before Oppenheimer releases, but implied that the director is worth the wait.
Meet the cast of Nolan’s epic
Since the biography’s announcement, the impressive cast list has kept growing to involve a wealth of talented actors perfecting a roster that seems too good to be true.
Actors at the top of their game, including lead Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Robert Downey Jr. grace the list alongside a host of other familiar faces with real punch.
- Cillian Murphy – J. Robert Oppenheimer
- Emily Blunt – Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer
- Matt Damon – Leslie Groves
- Robert Downey Jr. – Lewis Strauss
- Florence Pugh – Jean Tatlock
- Michael Angarano – Robert Serber
- Alden Ehrenreich – Richard Feynman
- Matthew Modine – Vannevar Bush
- Dylan Arnold – Frank Oppenheimer
- Benny Safdie – Edward Teller
- Josh Hartnett – Ernest Lawrence
- Josh Peck – Kenneth Bainbridge
- Alex Wolff
- Gary Oldman
- Casey Affleck
- Dane DeHaan
- Rami Malek
- Jack Quaid
- Olli Haaskivi
- David Krumholtz
- Kenneth Branagh
- David Dastmalchian
Some actors’ roles have been left a mystery for now, which will either be revealed in a later trailer or after the film releases.
By Jo Craig – [email protected]