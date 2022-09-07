The Classroom of the Elite season 2 Blu-Ray DVD release date has been delayed for two months amidst scrutiny over animation quality.

We are now barrelling towards the conclusion of the 2022 Summer anime slate and it’s certainly been a mixed bag.

Whilst there are standout shows such as Call of the Night and Made in Abyss, the season has been marked by low production standards and multiple delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, Classroom of the Elite has just announced that its season 2 Blu-Ray DVDs would be delayed – here is everything you need to know about why and what date the boxsets will now release.

Classroom of the Elite S2: Animation quality isn't the most important thing to me, but S2's dip compared to S1 is distracting and detracting. Also, the more I know of the source material, the worse the anime is by comparison because it left out or glossed over so much stuff. — al-azif (@al_ajifu) August 19, 2022

Classroom of the Elite S2 episode 11 release date and time

Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 11 is scheduled to premiere via the Crunchyroll anime streaming platform on Monday, September 12th.

As confirmed by the simulcast calendar, new episodes will release from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 6:30 AM

Eastern Time – 9:30 AM

British Time – 2:30 PM

European Time – 3:30 PM

India Time – 7 PM

Philippine Time – 9:30 PM

Australia Central Time – 11 PM

After the broadcast of episode 11 on September 12th, there will be only one episode left of Classroom of the Elite season 2.

Classroom of the elite S2 with God tier animation !! ?? pic.twitter.com/Bb4120xVyG — ??Mai?? (@Singularity707) August 10, 2022

Classroom of the Elite season 2 delays DVD

Unfortunately, the Classroom of the Elite’s second season Blu-Ray DVD set has been delayed by two months.

As revealed by the official Japanese website, the delay is so that the team can improve the quality of the series, with the following news post being shared online:

“In order to improve the quality of the “2nd Season” Blu-ray & DVD series, we have decided to change the release date as follows. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have been looking forward to the release of this series. We will do our best to deliver a better product to our customers, and we ask for your understanding and understanding in this matter.” – you-zitsu.com

The new release dates for the Blu-Ray DVD boxsets are as followed, after the news of the delay was shared online:

Volume 1 – Release date changes from October 26 th to December 23 rd

to December 23 Volume 2 – Release date changes from November 25 th to January 25 th , 2023

to January 25 , 2023 Volume 3 – Release date changes from December 23 rd to February 22 nd , 2023

to February 22 , 2023 Volume 4 – Release date changes from January 25h to March 24th, 2023

In accordance with the delay, the pre-order reservation campaign has been extended to November 30th.

Fans voice frustrations at anime quality

The delay to the Blu-Ray DVD boxset of Classroom of the Elite season 2 comes on the heels of some serious criticism of the animation quality.

Earlier in the second season’s broadcast, fans noticed how characters were appearing on top of each other – especially during the now-infamous Track run scene.

However, further criticisms came from the view that certain frames from the first season were being used as templates. One user noted how “It has gotten to the point where there is so little time to work on episodes that I presume staff had to resort to using frames from season 1 and with such horrible schedule there was no way to make the scene better with compositing being the most visible difference.”

Even at the time, fans were concerned about how the quality of the animation was slipping.

“I’m not often bothered by subpar animation, but I will admit that the animation quality in episode 2 of Classroom of the Elite S2 is not that great. If that’s what this series looks like on ep 2, wth the rest of the season gon look like?” – Twitter.

Another user added how “it’s just now dawning on me how many shows this season are of extremely low quality biscuit hammer, devil is a part-timer, and classroom of the elite are three of the worst-looking anime I’ve seen in a hot minute.”

“Liking Season 2 of Classroom of the Elite so far, but I’ve noticed that the animation quality significantly dipped compared to season 1. Still happy we even have a season 2 tho” wrote another frustrated viewer online.

“Animation quality of the 2nd season of Classroom of the Elite is really bad. At least the storyline is good.” – Twitter.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all