Where to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - Is it on Crunchyroll?

By Jo Craig

The Red Ribbon Army androids leaning against each other in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

Dragon Ball Z fans rejoice at the imminent arrival of a new movie returning Goku to oppose The Red Ribbon Army once again.

We confirm where you can watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and reveal if it is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama, produced by Toei Animation, and written by Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the twenty-first Dragon Ball movie and will see Goku confronted by two brand-new androids working for The Red Ribbon Army. 

Where to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Is the Full Movie in English Dub?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released exclusively in theaters for fans in the west across the US and the UK complete with an English dub. Some cinemas will also offer the chance to watch the movie with subtitles.

The animation will receive a wide release on Friday, August 19, 2022, and Australian viewers received the movie a day earlier and it is now available to watch in theaters.

Below, we have listed popular cinema branches to help you find your tickets: 

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Official Trailer – Cr. Crunchyroll Dubs, YouTube

Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Have a Crunchyroll Release Date?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will not be available to stream on Crunchyroll or any other platform during its theater run.

Even though no release date has been announced for its streaming debut, fans should still expect it to appear on Crunchyroll at some point since the platform is responsible for its theater release.

How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Broly 

If you need refreshing on what happened in the first movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we have listed a handful of places for you to watch it.

Currently, you can rent or buy Dragon Ball Super: Broly on Starz, Amazon, and YouTube with ease.

Similarly, fans may also want to go on a mega binge and watch the Dragon Ball Super anime before watching the sequel, and you can do this on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

