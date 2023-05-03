We have a bounty of anime to look forward to this year, including the Attack on Titan finale, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the rest of Demon Slayer season 3 to air. To celebrate the month of May, popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll has partnered with UK retailer HMV to celebrate ‘Ani-May.’

Run by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, Crunchyroll has become the go-to place for anime in over 200 countries and is widely available on 15 platforms including gaming consoles offering over 18,000 hours and 44,000 episodes of anime.

HMV boasts over 100 retail stores throughout the United Kingdom and has been the physical home for British music and entertainment for over 100 years – since the first store opening on London’s Oxford Street in 1921.

Crunchyroll x HMV celebrate ‘Ani-May’

This partnership between Crunchyroll and HMV is a UK-exclusive celebration that will last throughout the month of May 2023.

The partnership title ‘Ani-May’ is, of course, a play on the word ‘anime’ except the end syllable is replaced with the month of May.

Anime fans can look forward to picking a bunch of varied merchandise from HMV stores, catering to Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Toilet Bound Hanako-kun, and many more.

Products will include clothing, accessories, footwear, homeware, and toys, so there is something for everyone.

Where to find Ani-May products

The best place to find this wealth of Ani-May products will be in your local HMV store and you can find the closest one to you by using the store locator.

It has also been confirmed that the aforementioned Ani-May products will also be available to browse and purchase online, in case a physical store is outwith your area.

Crunchyroll x HMV Ani-May Collaboration – Cr. Way to Blue

Crunchyroll’s worldwide Ani-May partnerships

In addition to the UK-exclusive Ani-May celebration with HMV, Crunchyroll will also be teaming up with other retailers worldwide.

Below is a statement from Crunchyroll specifying which worldwide partners and activations are celebrating Ani-May:

Hot Topic will celebrate Ani-May with special in-store retail activations, including dedicated Ani-May window takeovers across all store locations, a variety of anime merchandise and collectibles, and a free 30-day trial offer of Crunchyroll Premium as a special gift with purchase for any fan who buys anime merchandise during the month of May, delivered in an adorable sticker format. This promotion will run throughout the month of May beginning today across all 630+ Hot Topic stores in the United States and Canada.



Games Academy Funside will serve a fresh collection of anime products to fans across Italy, with a special Crunchyroll gift with in-store purchases. More surprises will be made available to customers online.



FNAC España has selected 2 stores : FNAC San Augustin (Valencia) y FNAC l’illa (Barcelona) to host Ani-May and prepare a dedicated podium with a selection of official merchandising (figurines, collectibles, accessories, posters and stationery). During the month of May, fans can visit these stores and win a free trial of 30 days of Crunchyroll Premium.|



FNAC France is also joining Ani-May with its store FNAC Ternes (Paris), with a branded area, a special selection of products (figurines, collectibles, accessories, posters, and stationery) and a chance to win 30 days of Crunchyroll Premium.



Piticas, the specialty apparel and accessories store, will feature Ani-May products in over 400 retail locations across Brazil.



Cuidado con el Perro will serve anime fans in Mexico a variety of products featuring their favourite anime series across more than 200 retail locations.



Falabella, one of the top department stores in Chile, Colombia and Peru, will also feature a wide selection of anime merchandise throughout Ani-May and beyond.



Thalia, leading bookseller in Germany, will feature manga and Ani-May marketing activations.

