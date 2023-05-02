Oshi No Ko episode 4 is set to add three new characters to the mix, with a popular anime leaker reporting the new voice cast members online.

The outstanding Oshi No Ko series from Studio Dogo Koba continues to dominate the mid-week listings for anime fans around the world.

Aside from being HiDive’s biggest-ever premiere and the second highest-rated anime of all time on MAL, the show has provided fans with one of the most intriguing casts of characters in recent memory.

This week, as Oshi No Ko fans countdown to episode 4, that cast is about to be expanded with the introduction of three new characters; Frill Shiranui, Minami Kotobuki, and Yoriko Kichijouji.

Oshi No Ko rumored to add three new cast members

This week, popular anime and manga leaker SugoiLITE shared an update regarding the additional cast members set to be introduced in the Oshi No Ko anime.

These three new cast members are reported to be Asami Seto as Frill Shiranui, Hina Youmiya as Minami Kotobuki, and Shizuka Itou as Yoriko Kichijouji.

Whilst this information has yet to be confirmed by the Oshi No Ko website or social media channels, these three characters will indeed feature in the next episode of the anime adaptation.

Episode 4, scheduled for May 3, is expected to adapt chapters 17, 18, and 19 of the original manga – so the introduction of these new cast members shouldn’t come as a major surprise for those who have read the original series.

Frill Shiranui – Voiced by Asami Seto

Frill Shiranui is a student in the Performing Arts Program at the Yoyo High School alongside Ruby Hoshino who primarily specializes in singing and dancing but has also tried professional acting.

Known as the epitome of a ‘pretty girl’, Frill can be quiet when off-screen but is a dedicated student of the performing arts having recognized both Kana and Aqua from their work as child actors.

Interestingly, her sister is called Koromo Shiranui and she is actually a character in the Kaguya-sama: Love is War series – both titles are produced by the same author and feature multiple references to each other, including the Sweet Today drama.

Asami Seto is best-known for playing Mai in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen, Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Chihaya in Chihayafuru.

Minami Kotobuki – Voiced by Hina Youmiya

Minami Kotobuki is also a student in the Performing Arts Program at the Yoyo High School alongside Ruby Hoshino and Frill Shiranui.

However, far from the main stage that her classmates enjoy, Minami works as a gravure model; a type of idol who tends to complete more provocative photoshoots than regular magazine models.

Whilst her personality is never truly explored in the Oshi No Ko manga, she is known to be a ‘go with the flow’ type of student who is eager to spend free time with the friends she makes at school.

Hina Youmiya is best-known for playing Shinju in My Dress-Up Darling, Anna in The Dangers in My Heart, Nodoka in Selection Project, and Sakurako in When Will Ayumu Make His Move?

Yoriko Kichijouji – Voiced by Shizuka Itou

Yoriko Kichijouji is the manga author of ‘I’ll Go With Sweet Today’, the series that is being adapted into the TV drama that stars both Aqua and Kana.

Yoriko may be easy-going and carefree, but she cares deeply about both the quality of her manga series and the reputation of the cast members tasked with bringing the show to life. She also has an interest in developing the next generation of modern manga writers, as detailed in a future story arc surrounding her protégé Abiko Samejima.

As previously noted, the Sweet Today manga has also been featured in the Kaguya-sama series; notably in chapter 73 when it makes Miyuki Shirogame cry.

Shizuka Itou is best-known for playing Akeno in High School DxD, Hinagiku in Hayate the Combat Butler, Minako in Sailor Moon, and Rindou in Food Wars.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

