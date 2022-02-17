Crunchyroll brings more Anime to Nintendo Switch before Netflix

Crunchyroll has launched an official app on the Nintendo Switch, bringing Anime to the handheld console before rivals like Netflix.

Crunchyroll had added a new way for Anime fans to keep watching their favourite shows while on the move. Instead of draining your phone battery, you can now drain your Nintendo Switch console while tuning into the latest episode of Attack on Titan.

For those Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers out there, Crunchyroll is making it possible to enjoy offline viewing, as well as allowing for the same off-network anime access available through mobile devices.

Other Nintendo Switch apps already provide Anime-viewing services on the handheld console, including Funimation, Hulu, and YouTube. However, one of the biggest newcomers on the scene, boasting a large collection of new and classic titles, remains unavailable. Netflix has yet to arrive on Switch consoles in the form of a dedicated app and this is no indication that this will change anytime.

A message from Crunchyroll confirming today’s announcement adds: “The Nintendo Switch app will support both docked and mobile viewing, with offline viewing also available, something that no other streaming service has done yet on the platform. With the release, Crunchyroll becomes one of just a few streaming services available on the Switch, joining the likes of Hulu, YouTube, and fellow anime app Funimation.

Crunchyroll support arrives on Switch console during the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, one of the biggest Anime events on the calendar. Both Funimation and Crunchyroll recently confirmed that the dubbed version of season 4 part 2 would premiere on Sunday, February 13th. Alongside the English version, Funimation and Crunchyroll also confirmed that the Spanish and Portuguese dubbings will be making their debuts on February 13th. More news on upcoming Anime events via the Crunchyroll App can now be found on the official Switch App by downloading it from the eShop.