Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 English dubbing to release on Feb 13

Funimation and Crunchyroll have recently confirmed the release date for the English dubbing of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2.

Is the debate surrounding dubbed versus subbed anime the longest running argument in the industry’s history? Perhaps. Is that debate going to end anytime soon? Perhaps not.

Whether you love the subtitled or English dubbed versions of anime, the entire community will be in agreement that the best thing for Attack on Titan is to make it as accessible as possible.

Thankfully, there will be potentially millions of extra Attack on Titan fans tuning into the anime series this weekend, with Crunchyroll and Funimation confirming the release of the English version of season 4 part 2.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 English dubbing

Whilst the vast majority of Attack on Titan fans will be enjoying the weekly simulcast of the subbed version, there are plenty of fans who are waiting patiently for the English dubbed version to premiere online.

Thankfully, the wait for the English dub won’t last much longer, with both Funimation and Crunchyroll recently confirming that the dubbed version of season 4 part 2 will premiere on Sunday, February 13th.

At the time of writing, a specific launch time for the English dubbing of episode 76 “Judgement” has not been shared, with Crunchyroll stating in their news post that “The exact timing will be confirmed as we get closer to its debut.”

However, fans can expect the dubbed episodes to premiere in the same programming block as the subbed release (8:45 PM GMT/3:45 PM EST), as shared by Collider.

Alongside the English version, Funimation and Crunchyroll also confirmed that the Spanish and Portuguese dubbings will be making their debuts on February 13th.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will also premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block on Saturday, February 12th at 12:30 AM.

Some familiar voices in the English dub

The English voice cast for Attack on Titan is helmed by Bryce Papenbrook as Eren, Josh Grelle as Armin and Trina Nishimura as Mikasa.

Bryce Papenbrook is an American voice actor from Los Angeles, California, who fans will undoubtedly recognise as the one and only Inosuke from Demon Slayer. The 35-year-old has also featured in the likes of Sword Art Online (Kirito), Black Clover (Liebe), Boruto (Kagura) and Blue Exorcist (Rin).

Josh Grelle is another veteran of the anime voice acting industry, who also works as an ADR script writer for the English versions of your favourite anime. The 36-year-old Texas-native has featured in Haikyu (Tendo), My Hero Academia (Fumikage), Black Clover (William Vangeance) and Dragon Ball Super (Grand Minister).

Trina Nishimura rounds off the trio of main characters in Attack on Titan season 4. Nishimura is best-known for her roles in Evangelion (Mari), Steins Gate (Makise), Classroom of the Elite (Alice), One Piece (Kirishima), Tokyo Ghoul (Gori) and My Hero Academia (Kyoka Jiro).

Other members of the English voice cast for Attack on Titan season 4, according to the anime voice over Fandom page, includes:

Bryson Baugus – Falco Grice

Robert McCollum – English voice of Reiner Braun

Clifford Chapin – Conny Springer

Jason Liebrecht – Zeke Jaeger

Lindsay Seidel – Gabi Braun

Matt Shipman – Floch Forster

Matthew Mercer – Levi Ackerman

Amber Lee Connors – Pieck Finger (Cart Titan)

Anairis Quiñones – Yelena

Billy Kametz – Nicolo

The S4 Part 1 DVD includes some added bonuses

Whether you are a collector or just an avid fan of the Attack on Titan series, there is no better way to cement your love for a series than through buying the official DVD.

Funimation recently confirmed that the Blu-Ray DVD for Attack on Titan season 4 part 1 will release on February 22nd, 2022.

According to the product page, the DVD will include the following additional features:

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Voice Actor Panel

Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 1

Attack on Titan Chibi Theater 2

Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – 3DCG Animation

Behind the Scenes Footage from Production – Staff Discussion

Promo Video

Commercial

Eyecatch Gallery

Textless Opening Song

Textless Closing Song

