David Harbour recently opened up about the ‘bittersweet’ Stranger Things Season 5 finale while also previewing the series’ ‘exciting new chapter’.

The future of Stranger Things was plunged into uncertainty following the conclusion of Season 4 of the hit Netflix show, with the gang being left to ponder the fallout of the Upside Down being brought into their hometown of Hawkins. (If you’ve forgotten what happened, the Stranger Things guide – from Season 1-5 should jog your memory.) However, there’s also much uncertainty in the real world, stemming from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, meaning Season 5 of the TV show – which will be the last – has been left very much up in the air.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

David Harbour previews ‘exciting new chapter’ of Stranger Things

Despite the slew of Stranger Things spinoffs that are planned, it’s clear those associated with this iteration of Stranger Things are planning for life after Hawkins. Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, has secured his acting future with the Ghostbusters franchise, while Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) is reportedly set to reprise her role as Lydia in Beetlejuice 2. Millie Bobby Brown has also just released her own perfume and is set to star in movies Damsel and The Electric State in 2024.

David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper) is also a busy man, with his new film Gran Turismo currently in cinemas. He is also due to feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe with his upcoming appearances in Thunderbolts and Creature Commandos.

However, the 48-year-old isn’t quite over Stranger Things yet, and recently shed some light on what fans can expect from Season 5.

He said, “The next chapter will be exciting. There’s something about pouring yourself into the final season. Describing the excitement, the actor added: “That sprint to the finish line, that is exciting and almost euphoric to me.”

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

He admitted the Season 5 finale will be ‘bittersweet’

Previously, he admitted that it was “time for the show to end”, and that the ending of the series might not be as positive as fans hoped.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end,” he said at the time. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet.”

Harbour was speaking after it was announced that Linda Hamilton – famous for her portrayal of Sarah Connors in the Terminator franchise – would be joining Stranger Things Season 5.

Hamilton joined the Stranger Things cast in an undisclosed role just over a month after the WGA strike began on May 2, and Harbour admitted it came as a surprise.

“It surprised me when they announced that,” he said, “because I know that this writers’ strike has not come to a deal yet. And I think they’re [the Duffer brothers] committed to not shooting until they do reach a deal.” Best guesses are that the new season arrives in Fall 2024 at the earliest, but that’s nothing more than speculation. At least we have the West End play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, to look forward to later this year.

