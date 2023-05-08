Tanjiro struggles to fight Hantengu’s clones, and at the end of episode 5 of Demon Slayer Season 3, we see him getting hold of a flaming bright red sword. Now, the community wants to know exactly what that was.

Tanjiro and Nezuko realize that both of them are not sufficient enough to take down the influential personalities of Hantengu. That’s when Nezuko was seen hurting herself to use her demon art form on Tanjiro’s black blade, making it a bright red one. After that, Tanjiro decapitated three personalities of Hantengu in a style reminiscent of Rengoku’s fight scene with Akaza. Well, let’s talk about the new sword using which Tanjiro beheaded Hantengu’s three clones.

What is the Bright Red Sword Tanjiro wields in the anime series?

The Bright Red Sword is said to be the most powerful among all the other colored Nichirin swords as it minimizes the regenerative ability of the demons, killing them right away. That’s why Tanjiro stands holding it in front of Sekido, Karaku, and Urogi; they feared seeing it. Sekido also recalls Muzan’s old memory in which he sees Yoriichi with a similar sword.

The Bright Red Sword gives its accessibility to the wielder whom it finds worthy. Moreover, it can make any demon cough blood as it releases heat in excessive amounts, so when the monsters are hit by it, they feel a huge pain and burning sensation all over the body.

Moreover, the blade can be used by someone who has awakened the demon slayer mark on their forehead, as Tanjiro’s awakening was seen in the new episode of the anime series. Seeing the mark, one of the demons also sees Yoriichi in place of Tanjiro. That’s when he also says that Yoriichi was the only swordsman who was able to corner Muzan, the demon lord.

