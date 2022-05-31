Destiny 2 Update 4.1.0.1 Patch Notes For Duality Dungeon

A new Destiny 2 update is out now and it’s good news for those Guardians trying to tackle the new Duality Dungeon.

Not only has Bungie shared everything that is contained in today’s patch via official notes but they have also confirmed a number of big changes for Season 17’s newest content.

Here’s what we know about today’s Destiny Update 4.1.0.1 and its launch across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted | Duality Dungeon Trailer BridTV 10246 Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted | Duality Dungeon Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/KUqI4DlsVHg/hqdefault.jpg 1022146 1022146 center 32600

Destiny 2 Patch Notes For May 31

Bungie has confirmed all the most important changes by releasing a full patch notes list for Destiny 2 Update 4.1.0.1. The development team has confirmed that they have removed some annoying bugs from Duality, including spawning issues that led to some spicy encounters.

Other problems with enemies have been removed, providing a smoother path through the new Duality Dungeon. It should be noted that this remains paid for content, meaning many of today’s changes will not affect Guardians. All of today’s Destiny 2 changes and bug fixes can be found below, courtesy of the official Bungie patch notes:

DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

Duality:

Fixed an issue where players were spawning in an undesirable location after joining the existing fireteam. You really didn’t want to be there.

Standard Bearers are now spawning where intended.

Spamming the bell should no longer stop it from functioning.

Fixed numerous texture and environment issues.

Grasp of Avarice:

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t progress in the encounter.

Vow of the Disciple:

Fixed an issue where previewing weapons in the vendor shop showed placeholder shaders.

Gameplay and Investment

WEAPONS

Players will be less likely to spawn into the opposing team’s Witherhoard pools in PvP.

Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher now has a tracking indicator in the scope when used with the Tracking Module perk.

Fixed several Hand Cannons which had missing scopes including The Steady Hand and True Prophecy.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue where Seasonal Challenges were not correctly tracking Seasonal quest progress across different characters in some circumstances.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where players on Xbox platforms could sometimes only see limited invite and join actions in the roster when viewing Xbox network friends.