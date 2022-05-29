Mario Strikers Battle League Demo Coming June 3

A new Mario Strikers Battle League Demo will arrive in time for Nintendo Switch gamers to start prepping their skills ahead of the full release.

And while the new experience has not fully launched yet on the Nintendo eShop, eager fans won’t be waiting long before they’re hitting the field again.

The full game will launch on June 10 and is set to be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch console.

But here’s how you can get an early test before things kick-off for real with Mario, Bowser and the regular crew.

Mario Strikers Battle League Demo Dates Announced

Nintendo has confirmed that gamers will be able to access a free demo of the upcoming Mario Strikers game for no extra charge, but only those who have a Nintendo Online subscription. One workaround for this rule is that you can also use the 7-Day free trial to start playing the Mario Strikers Battle League demo, although this only provides limited-time access.

Gamers eager to start their training can download the demo today, with only training mode access currently available. This will be followed by several windows where gamers will be able to play multiplayer, with Nintendo confirming these gameplay windows between June 3 and June 5, 2022:

June 3, 8-9 p.m. PT

June 4, 4-5 a.m. PT

June 4, 12-1 p.m. PT

June 4, 8-9 p.m. PT

June 5, 4-5 a.m. PT

June 5, 12-1 p.m. PT

During these times, players will be able to form a team with another player and challenge others online. Each team can consist of players using two Nintendo Switch consoles and a maximum of two players per console. It’s also possible to team up with random players and invite friends to play together online. From what has been shared so far, there will not be limitations on what characters you can play as, with Nintendo confirming in a new statement:

“Experiment with all 10 characters in the game, test their unique abilities and assemble a team based on your preferred playing style. Plus, beginning May 27 at 9 a.m. PT, players without an existing Nintendo Switch Online membership can claim a free seven-day trial, even if they’ve used a free trial in the past! Not only does this grant access to the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo event, but players can also experience a week with all the benefits that the Nintendo Switch Online membership has to offer, including access to a curated library of over 100 NES and Super NES titles, online play with compatible titles, cloud saves and more.”

The Mario Strikers Battle League Demo arrives this week before the full game launches on Nintendo Switch consoles on June 10, 2022.