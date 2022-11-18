Disenchanted - Cr. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

If you’ve had a stressful working week, there’s no better way to wind down than with some upbeat melodies to sing along to, and below, we explore the songs within the Disenchanted soundtrack.

Using the tagline, “Happily Never After,” Disenchanted picks up 15 years after the events of the first movie, when Giselle, Robert, and Morgan move from Manhattan to the Monroeville suburbs.

Directed by Adam Shankman, written by Brigitte Hales, and based on a story by Richard LaGravenese, David N. Weiss, and J. David Stem, Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 fantasy musical Enchanted, with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwarts returning as songwriters.

Disenchanted Soundtrack

Not only are the stars returning to give their pipes another round, but veteran Disney composer Alan Menken has also made a comeback to write the music.

Menken composed eight original songs for stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, and more to sing.

Additional instrumental music heard throughout the sequel has also been created by Menken and we list all of the songs for you to become acquainted with below:

Andalasia – Griffin Newman

– Griffin Newman Even More Enchanted – Amy Adams

– Amy Adams The Magic of Andalasia – James Marsden & Idina Menzel

– James Marsden & Idina Menzel Fairytale Life (The Wish) – Amy Adams

– Amy Adams Fairytale Life (After the Spell) – Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino & Patrick Dempsey

– Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino & Patrick Dempsey Perfect – Gabriella Baldacchino, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart & Michael McCorry Rose

– Gabriella Baldacchino, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart & Michael McCorry Rose Badder – Amy Adams & Maya Rudolph

– Amy Adams & Maya Rudolph Love Power – Idina Menzel

– Idina Menzel Love Power (reprise) – Amy Adams

– Amy Adams Even More Enchanted (finale) – Amy Adams

– Amy Adams Disenchanted Score Suite – Alan Menken

– Alan Menken Hard Time for Heroes (Demo) – Patrick Dempsey, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart and Michael McCorry Rose

– Patrick Dempsey, Ann Harada, James Monroe Iglehart and Michael McCorry Rose Something Different This Year (Demo) – Gabriella Baladdchino & Kolton Stewart

– Gabriella Baladdchino & Kolton Stewart Love Power (End Credit Version) – Idina Menzel

Disenchanted Soundtrack – Where to Listen

The Disenchanted soundtrack is now available to listen on selected platforms, released in tandem with the sequel on Disney Plus.

All of the aforementioned songs are available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

If you’re looking to buy a physical copy of the soundtrack, however, this is now available for purchase on Amazon as well.

Meet the Disenchanted Cast

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden return in the anticipated sequel to their respective characters, but Susan Sarandon’s villainous Queen Narissa is not returning as the villain.

Instead, Maya Rudolph’s Malvina Monroe will be the primary villain, alongside her two followers: Yvette Nicole Brown’s Rosaleen and Jayma Mays’ Ruby.

Furthermore, Griffin Newman replaced Jeff Bennett and Kevin Lim from the first film to voice Pip the chipmunk and we’ve highlighted the full cast list below:

Amy Adams – Giselle Philip

– Giselle Philip Patrick Dempsey – Robert Philip

– Robert Philip James Marsden – King Edward

– King Edward Idina Menzel – Nancy Tremaine

– Nancy Tremaine Maya Rudolph – Malvina Monroe

– Malvina Monroe Gabriella Baldacchino – Morgan Philip

– Morgan Philip Yvette Nicole Brown – Rosaleen

– Rosaleen Jayma Mays – Ruby

– Ruby Kolton Stewart – Tyson Monroe

– Tyson Monroe Oscar Nunez – Edgar

– Edgar Griffin Newman – the voice of Pip

Disenchanted is now streaming on Disney Plus.

