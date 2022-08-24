Doctor Strange Artist's Unused Nightmare Idea for Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already a packed movie full of surprises, but a number of concept artists have shared early designs for characters that never made the final cut, including the debut of villain Nightmare.

Nightmare is known in Marvel Comics as a demon lord and ruler of the Nightmare World within the Dream Dimension – which sounds similar to Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Existing as a manifestation of humanity’s psyche, Nightmare’s greatest adversary has always been the Sorcerer Supreme.

Directed by The Evil Dead’s Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will cross dimensions and introduce characters beyond our wildest imagination, reuniting Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular sorcerer with Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, whilst introducing Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Ryan De Silva Shares Early Nightmare Concept

Concept artist Ryan De Silva shared a few sketches on his website of Nightmare’s early design during Multiverse of Madness’ pre-production stage.

The drawings show ancient texts alongside illustrations of a horned Nightmare riding a black horse.

Nightmare’s debut ended up being removed from the final script once Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill left the project.

Darrell Warner’s Donna Strange Concept Art

Additionally, another concept artist, Darrell Warner, previously shared artwork of Stephen Strange when he was younger alongside his late sister, Donna.

One image shows Donna standing on a frozen lake in winter attire under a full moon, which is thought to be right before she fell through the ice. Another image shows Stephen on the same lake watching on.

Warner’s post also confirmed that the flashback art was a product of following writer and director Derrickson’s earlier script before Sam Raimi took over.

Donna was only mentioned briefly in Multiverse of Madness when Sinister Strange was talking to Stephen about why he became a doctor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus.

