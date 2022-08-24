Movies & Television

Has Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Been Cancelled on Disney Plus?

By Jo Craig

Hawkeye/Clint Barton, Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, Captain America/Steve Rogers, Iron Man/Tony Stark and Black Panther/T’Challa in a group pose in WHAT IF…?

The continuation of Marvel’s Disney Plus series What If…? has been on the 2022 release slate since the debut of Season 1. However, after a bout of radio silence, fans began asking if What If…? Season 2 had been cancelled.

Thanks to a recent announcement made during San Diego Comic-Con, we now have more details regarding the second chapter and we share all we know below.

Created by A. C. Bradley for Disney Plus and based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name, What If…? Season 1 was released in 2021 as an animated anthology series featuring a different roster of superheroes each episode and starred a collection of returning actors to voice their respective roles, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Hayley Atwell, and Tom Hiddleston.

Has What If…? Season 2 Been Cancelled?

No, What If…? Season 2 has not been cancelled by Marvel Studios nor Disney Plus, despite its initial release window promising a 2022 debut.

Season 2 of the animation had previously been announced during Disney Plus Day tied to a 2022 release window.

Creator A.C. Bradley continued to support the 2022 release window right up until March of this year, however, a recent announcement has led the creator to delete the tweet.

WHAT IF…? – Cr. ©Marvel Studios 2021

What If…? Season 2 SDCC Announcement

During Marvel Studios’ animation panel within San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that What If…? Season 2 had been delayed until early 2023.

No reason was given for the delay and an exclusive trailer was also shown to the comic-con crowd.

TVLine shared a plot synopsis for Season 2, which we have outlined below, alongside confirmation that Bradley would be returning to serve as a head writer once again.

“The Watcher — after enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to battle Infinity Ultron in Season 1 — will return to “meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.””

In addition to announcing the new release window, Season 3 of What If…? was also confirmed to be in the pipeline.

What If…? Season 1 is available to stream on Disney Plus.

