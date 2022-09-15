Movies & Television

Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

By Jo Craig

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer "Jen" Walters, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, and Josh Segarra as Pug sitting at a bar table in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Every week, Marvel fans sit patiently through the courtroom-styled sketches in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s credits to see this week’s extra tidbit and we confirm if Episode 5 has a post-credits scene.

Episode 5 focused on Jennifer Walters’ copyright case against influencer superhero Titania, who patented the name “She-Hulk”. Nikki also helped Jen find a new wardrobe with the help of superhero designer Luke.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

No, much to the surprise of the fandom, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 does not have a post-credits scene.

For four, consecutive weeks now, the Disney Plus series has gifted fans an end-credits scene after every entry, riffing on a popular part of the episode.

However, Episode 5 rolled straight from the sketches into the black abyss of the main credits with no such treat, leaving viewers a little dismayed.

Marvel Fans React to the Missing End-Credits Treat

Marvel Studios clearly established a pattern from the first episode of She-Hulk, and now fans expect a post-credits scene. However, Jen did warn us not to expect tidbits every week.

One fan shared their thoughts of Episode 5 on Twitter calling it “terrible” and also mentioned that the episode felt incomplete without a post-credits scene.

Another fan jested and asked why Marvel decided to put the end-credits scene before the credits this time – referencing the Daredevil tease.

Episode 6 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 22, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Episode 5’s final scene showed a mysterious box containing another order completed by fashion designer Luke, and it contained Daredevil’s yellow and red cowl.

This means there’s a good chance Matt Murdock will appear in Episode 6, revealing why the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has made the trip to California.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

