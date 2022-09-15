**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Every week, Marvel fans sit patiently through the courtroom-styled sketches in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s credits to see this week’s extra tidbit and we confirm if Episode 5 has a post-credits scene.

Episode 5 focused on Jennifer Walters’ copyright case against influencer superhero Titania, who patented the name “She-Hulk”. Nikki also helped Jen find a new wardrobe with the help of superhero designer Luke.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, much to the surprise of the fandom, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 does not have a post-credits scene.

For four, consecutive weeks now, the Disney Plus series has gifted fans an end-credits scene after every entry, riffing on a popular part of the episode.

However, Episode 5 rolled straight from the sketches into the black abyss of the main credits with no such treat, leaving viewers a little dismayed.

The extreme hatred that this She-Hulk post-credits scene has generated is insane, like bro it's just two girls twerking ??? pic.twitter.com/hza7oAf1lV — gus ? (@Guslivesagain) September 6, 2022

Marvel Fans React to the Missing End-Credits Treat

Marvel Studios clearly established a pattern from the first episode of She-Hulk, and now fans expect a post-credits scene. However, Jen did warn us not to expect tidbits every week.

One fan shared their thoughts of Episode 5 on Twitter calling it “terrible” and also mentioned that the episode felt incomplete without a post-credits scene.

Another fan jested and asked why Marvel decided to put the end-credits scene before the credits this time – referencing the Daredevil tease.

That episode of #SheHulk was terrible.



Literally the last 3 seconds showcasing a helmet were more exciting than the entire episode.



Also no post credits scene? This episode felt incomplete. — Matt (Or ItzPerka) (@ItzPerka) September 15, 2022

Episode 6 Preview

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 22, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Episode 5’s final scene showed a mysterious box containing another order completed by fashion designer Luke, and it contained Daredevil’s yellow and red cowl.

This means there’s a good chance Matt Murdock will appear in Episode 6, revealing why the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has made the trip to California.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

