**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Another Thursday means another procedural entry in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and this week’s conclusion set up something, or someone, exciting for Episode 6 and we confirm the release date and time of its premiere.

Episode 5 focused on Jennifer Walters’ copyright case against influencer superhero Titania, who patented the name “She-Hulk”. Nikki also helped Jen find a new wardrobe with the help of superhero designer Luke.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 Release Date and Time

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6 is scheduled to release on Thursday, September 22, 2022, on Disney Plus.

The series is the third Marvel show on Disney Plus this year after Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, and the eighth show overall from the studio.

Following the same pattern as other Disney Plus shows, Episode 6 will arrive at Midnight PT in the US, which translates to the following times for the rest of the world:

Pacific Time: 12 AM PST

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Episode 6 Preview

Despite Jen winning the case against Titania, it is likely the villain will return again later on in the series, but there’s one detail that sets up Episode 6 as an entry not to be missed.

The final scene of Episode 5 showed another order completed by designer Luke, who asked his assistant to be discreet and keep the order covered. What was in the box? None other than Daredevil’s yellow and red cowl.

This detail means there’s a high chance Matt Murdock will appear in next week’s episode, where it will be revealed why the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is in Los Angeles.

Viewers will also be treated to seeing She-Hulk’s new work attire, so we can say goodbye to those oversized suits.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

