**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

The wild ride that has been the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney Plus has now met its conclusion and we confirm if the finale has an all-important post-credits scene.

Episode 9, titled Whose Show Is This? found Jen back at Emil Blonsky’s retreat after being released from prison following her outburst last week. Her visit not only saw the Hulk King’s identity revealed, but it also saw the biggest fourth wall break in the history of the MCU.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9 does have a post-credits scene to indulge, directly after the colorful sketches of the credits.

The scene shows Emil Blonsky back in prison, patiently waiting for Wong to appear using his Sling Ring.

Noting that Wong took his time, Emil gathered his things and went through the portal with him back to Kamar-Taj, which is where the Abomination is likely to stay.

Fans React to She-Hulk’s End-Credits Scene

The finale’s end-credits scene got mixed reactions from the Marvel fandom, but most were generally pleased that one was included after weeks of going without.

While everybody loves seeing Wong, many thought the post-credits scene was underwhelming after the spectacle that was Episode 9.

Others were actually hoping to see Wong and Abomination return back to Kamar-Taj to watch a new series with Madisynn, but that Gen Z character was likely just a one-off.

madisynn appearing with wong in the post credits scene wouldve been the cherry on top honestly #shehulk pic.twitter.com/6vDgIqgAn2 — ken (@wandaslizzie) October 13, 2022

This Could Be Abomination’s Final MCU Appearance

Even though many found the post-credits scene weak in comparison to the rest of the episode, the tidbit may actually be our last time with Eli Roth’s Abomination.

Back at the D23 panel, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the line-up for the Phase 5 closing feature Thunderbolts, but Abomination was left off the roster.

Emil is part of the anti-hero group in the Thunderbolts comics and the fandom was expecting Eli Roth to return in this feature.

Despite many being surprised at Abomination’s exclusion, CBR believes it may boil down to the studio’s reduction of VFX effects, as Abomination would need to be a constant computer-generated character.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

