**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

That’s it, the final episode of She-Hulk’s MCU debut has aired, and it’s one of the most meta concepts to exist. Even though every Marvel fan knew this was coming, Hulk’s son Skaar made a cameo in the closing moments of Episode 9 and we reveal the actor who played him.

Whose Show is This? saw everything fall apart for Jen after her public outburst last week, which saw her incarcerated, out of a job, and moving back home. When the Hulk King’s identity was revealed, everything got a bit out of hand, which is when Jen broke the fourth wall in a way nobody expected to set things right.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Recap

After Jen and her cousin Bruce Banner set up the show together in Episode 1, Smart Hulk disappeared for the rest of the show after a Sakaarian ship showed up to take him back to Sakaar – the trash planet Hulk spent a lot of time on in Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel fans soon caught on to what the show was setting up for Hulk’s return, as the comics lean heavily on the existence of Hulk’s son Skaar, who was conceived while Hulk was on Sakaar, and his arrival sets up the Hulk’s next big narrative.

Despite Jen teasing Hulk’s whereabouts earlier in Episode 9, the closing moments of the finale saw Hulk return home during the family reunion, bringing his son Skaar back with him.

Who Plays Skaar? – Meet Wil Deusner

American actor Wil Deusner plays Hulk’s son Skaar, whose credited career began in 2016 with the miniseries The Lost.

After working through a number of small roles in film and television, including Outcast, Shut Eye, and Son of the South, Deusner became a regular in 2020’s Stargirl series playing Joey Zarick.

After the She-Hulk cameo, the actor has a number of projects in post-production, including films Quiet In My Town and Popular Theory, and the actor is expected to return as Skaar in the MCU’s future.

Who is Marvel’s Skaar and How Does He Set Up World War Hulk?

The union of Hulk and Skaar clearly sets up a World War Hulk narrative on the horizon, which will likely fulfill one of the spaces in the MCU’s Phase 6 timeline.

Fans will be happy to see Bruce Banner leave his Smart Hulk persona behind and embark on a more threatening demeanor – more in line with the Hulk we know from the comics.

Since Hulk’s solo arc has been put on the backburner since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk (featuring the debut of Eli Roth’s Abomination), the fandom will be keen to see this event take shape.

World War Hulk’s narrative sees Hulk banished from Earth by the Illuminati and he spends his days recharging on Sakaar until he can return to take revenge on the council. The event is an ensemble narrative in the comics, featuring the return of the Multiverse of Madness’ Illuminati, the X-Men, and Doctor Strange himself.

Jen Walters ended up teasing the World War Hulk story during Episode 9 as well, hinting that it will likely become a feature-length movie.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

