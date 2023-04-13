Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 2 will get released soon, and here, we have discussed the release date and time of the anime episode.

The premiere episode of the anime was released last week, and since then, fans can’t wait to know what the anime’s upcoming episode has to offer.

The third season of the anime is subtitled Dr. Stone: New Word, and it features the New World Arc from the manga. Moreover, the anime series’ latest season is divided into two cours, which means we will get 12-13 episodes in one cour. However, we don’t yet know if there will be a break between each cour or will it get the episodes without breaks?

Keeping everything aside, let’s see when will the second episode of Dr. Stone Season 3 get released on Crunchyroll for global fans.

When does Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 2 release?

Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 2 will get released on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, at 7:30 AM PT (Pacific Timing). However, the episode’s release time will vary depending on your region. Here’s when you’ll get the episode on Crunchyroll in your region:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 8 PM

Philippine Time – 10:30 PM

Australia Eastern Standard Time – 12:30 AM

Dr. Stone Season 3 brings back our glorious Senku

Dr. Stone is probably one of the most underrated anime series; however, it does flexes a loyal audience. That’s probably because unlike most Shonen manga series, this one doesn’t focus on superpowers, action, or violence. Instead, Dr. Stone shines because of science (pun intended).

So, fans who loved watching the first two seasons, were eagerly awaiting the anime’s return. And well, after around two years of wait, we finally got a new episode of the anime series. And as expected, the anime community welcome the science prodigy Senku with open arms, who’s as charming and genius as always.