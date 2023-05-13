Dragon Ball Super will be back with its monthly release, so let’s find out when will chapter 93 of the manga will be available to read.

The manga chapter will be released in a few days, but as usual, it has started trending on Twitter ahead of its official release, thanks to the early spoilers. Dragon Ball Super manga has gathered a loyal fanbase that looks forward to reading a new chapter every month.

Unlike the mangas like Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and many others, Dragon Ball Super doesn’t follow a weekly release, and that’s what makes it more anticipated among the community.

When does Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 get released?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 will get released on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Japan at 12:00 AM JST. If that’s the case, fans around the world can get the chapter a day before at the following times:

Spoilers of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 teases Broly’s childhood

The early spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 93 show us the childhood of Broly, and he was cast away by King Vegeta from the planet. Broly spent most of his childhood with his father, who treated him like a weapon. After getting out of the planet, Broly is manipulated by his father and Frieza into fighting Goku and Vegeta. Basically, the majority of the chapter narrates the events of the Broly movie.

Cut to the present, Goku and Broly are training together, and the latter turns into Super Saiyan 2. Goku asks Broly not to go berserk in this form, and all of this is happening while Vegeta is meditating. Goku tells Broly that in the last few years, Vegeta changed a lot, and that’s something that no one expected.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers